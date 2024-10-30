Will Chiesa Leave Liverpool This January?

Arne Slot has refuted rumors suggesting that Federico Chiesa could leave Liverpool on loan in January, despite the winger's ongoing struggles with fitness.

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool from Juventus for £10 million this summer, has faced continuous injury issues, managing to play only three matches for the Reds and accumulating just 78 minutes on the pitch. His adaptation to the team was further complicated by a disrupted pre-season at Juventus, where he reportedly participated in low-intensity training.

Slot’s Response to Transfer Rumors

Amid speculation from Italy about a possible return to Serie A in the winter transfer window, Slot has firmly rejected these claims. He emphasized the priority of getting Chiesa back to full fitness before considering his role in the team.

When asked about the potential departure of Chiesa, Slot stated, “Parting ways with Chiesa hasn’t gone through my mind at all. First and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is. He missed pre-season [with Liverpool] and in pre-season [with Juventus] he was on low-intensity sessions as he had to train with three or four players separate from the group. Going from then to a high-intensity league, to a high-intensity playing style is difficult in general for every player, but especially if you had a pre-season like this.”

Chiesa’s Rehabilitation Process

Slot outlined the cautious approach Liverpool is taking with Chiesa’s recovery, aiming to prepare him physically while facilitating a gradual return to match fitness.

He noted, “We knew this before and we knew we had to be really careful to adjust where we could to his individual needs. But it hasn’t been perfect yet so we are trying to find the right way of building him up without overloading him. That has been difficult up until now. I have full confidence that will happen. Let’s let him first be fit.”

Uncertain Timeline for Return

When pressed for a timeline regarding Chiesa’s return to action, Slot refrained from providing specific dates, highlighting the unpredictable nature of his injuries.

“That’s always difficult to say, because he goes a bit up and down,” Slot explained. “Sometimes he is there with us, trains a few days, and then he goes out for an injury again. I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape, and I don’t put any pressure on him by coming out with dates.”

Upcoming Matches for Liverpool

Chiesa will not be available as Liverpool faces Brighton in two upcoming matches—first in the Carabao Cup at the AMEX Stadium and then in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

