Will India Make Comeback On The Day 3 ?

New Zealand had to wait until their seventh day of Test cricket in India this year to finally get on the field, but they made it count. On day two in Bengaluru, after losing the toss, New Zealand’s seam bowlers capitalized on favorable conditions, bowling India out for just 46—India’s lowest score at home and third-lowest overall. x

This marked the fourth-lowest first-innings score in Test history for a team choosing to bat. Devon Conway’s aggressive 91 later helped New Zealand to a commanding lead of 134 by stumps, with seven wickets in hand. New Zealand Dominates Day Two After India’s Collapse

India Misreads Conditions, New Zealand Takes Advantage

Both teams appeared to have misjudged the conditions. India won the toss and chose to bat, fielding three spinners on a dry pitch, despite the overcast skies and wet lead-up to the match. New Zealand, while wanting to bat first, opted for three seamers, including Matt Henry, who proved to be the game-changer with a five-wicket haul, taking him to 100 Test wickets.

From the opening overs, it was clear the ball was moving more than anticipated. India reacted instinctively, but their counterattacks failed. Jaiswal’s loose drive off just the 12th ball set the tone, followed by Rohit Sharma’s ill-fated attempt to charge Tim Southee, resulting in a top-of-leg-stump dismissal from a wobble-seam delivery.

Surprise Batting Changes and Quick Collapses

With Shubman Gill out due to a stiff neck, Virat Kohli moved up to No. 3 for the first time since 2016. Despite the courage behind this decision, KL Rahul—known for his expertise in seaming conditions—might have been a better fit. Kohli was dismissed without a chance to apply himself, as Will O’Rourke’s height and movement led to an edge to leg slip.

India’s batting order further surprised when Sarfaraz Khan came in at No. 4, a slot higher than his usual position in domestic cricket. His attempt at an aerial drive led to a stunning diving catch by Conway at mid-off, rewarding Henry’s impressive seam movement.

Luck Runs Out as India Crumbles

Rain briefly halted play at 13 for 3, and although India had some fortune with dropped catches, it didn’t last. Jaiswal’s cut shot, falling for 13 off 63 deliveries, opened the floodgates. Rahul and Jadeja were dismissed before lunch, the latter falling to a leading edge off the last ball of the session.

After lunch, Henry continued his onslaught, taking R Ashwin’s wicket with a ball that took the shoulder of the bat. Rishabh Pant soon followed, edging Henry to second slip. Henry’s discipline in length, consistently hitting the 6-8 meter range, kept India’s batters under constant pressure.

Henry capped off his five-wicket haul when Jasprit Bumrah was caught after a sharp delivery kicked at him, and Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed with a brilliant diving catch at gully by substitute fielder Michael Bracewell.

India’s innings ended in just 31.2 overs, undone by an average seam movement of 0.87 degrees, while New Zealand managed 111 for 1 in the same number of overs with only 0.65 degrees of movement.

Conway Seizes Control for New Zealand

Devon Conway was the architect of New Zealand’s dominance in the middle overs. With India forced to turn to spin early due to their selection, Conway took the attack to Ashwin, driving the quicks and sweeping the spinners. India’s fielding woes added to their troubles, with Rahul and Rohit missing slip chances, and Pant failing to convert two stumping opportunities.

However, Rohit redeemed himself with a smart gully placement that resulted in Will Young’s dismissal off a sweep. Conway, having dominated Ashwin early, fell for 91 while attempting a reverse sweep, highlighting how conditions were beginning to favor India’s spinners.

Despite this, New Zealand’s lead seemed solid, with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell ensuring they reached stumps without further loss, starting the process of fourth-innings-proofing their advantage.

Will India Make Comeback?

Team India will need a knock similar to the Gabba test to revive their command in this game. Rohit and Co will be hoping to start the series strong with a win over New Zealand.

