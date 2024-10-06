Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will The Rock Feature In The Wrestlemania 41?

The Rock's surprise return has left fans confused and happy at the same time as well. After the duo of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Will The Rock Feature In The Wrestlemania 41?

The Hollywood star and the People’s Champ The Rock has stunned WWE fans after he made a surprise return to WWE. What more surprised fans was the cryptic sign he made during his comeback. Reports suggest that WWE is planning a triple threat match for the main event of Wrestlemania featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The Brahama Bull returned to the PPV of WWE Bad Blood. He confronted both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and signalled three with his hand which has left many fans in speculating that he could feature in the mainevent of the Wrestlemania. He made his return at the end of the event Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. The roofs of the arena blew up when the famous music of Rock echoed throughout the stadium.

Wrestlemania 41 on the cards ?

The Rock’s surprise return has left fans confused and happy at the same time as well. After the duo of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Before The Rock left the ring he had a message to both the superstars as well as to the entire WWE universe. He mentioned about what happened in the past six months, but he wasn’t very clear. His message was quite subtle.

“What is the final thinking? Is The Final Boss pissed?  Final Boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well, The Final Boss says this: The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. The Final Boss, you keep that camera rolling, The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things. You know why? There’s been a lot of bullshit that’s been going on in the past six months,” the Rock can be heard saying in the promo” said the Brahama Bull.

The Game appreciates The people’s champ

Triple H expressed his gratitude on the Rock’s return at this event.

“I thought it’s amazing the return of Jimmy Uso, and then The Rock showing up. You have to be the biggest superstar in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and I am out. It’s epic. I’m thankful to him with everything he has got going on in his career and his life. He has never looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It’s in his DNA, it is in his blood, it is who he is. Anytime we are at a place where he can take that 30 seconds from his incredible schedule to come back and feel that electricity that you can only get in WWE, he does it. I am thrilled for it and thankful for him,” the Game said during his presser after Bad Blood.

Filed under

dwayne johnson The Rock

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox