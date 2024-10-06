Will The Rock Feature In The Wrestlemania 41?

The Rock's surprise return has left fans confused and happy at the same time as well. After the duo of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

The Hollywood star and the People’s Champ The Rock has stunned WWE fans after he made a surprise return to WWE. What more surprised fans was the cryptic sign he made during his comeback. Reports suggest that WWE is planning a triple threat match for the main event of Wrestlemania featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The Brahama Bull returned to the PPV of WWE Bad Blood. He confronted both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and signalled three with his hand which has left many fans in speculating that he could feature in the mainevent of the Wrestlemania. He made his return at the end of the event Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. The roofs of the arena blew up when the famous music of Rock echoed throughout the stadium.

Wrestlemania 41 on the cards ?

Before The Rock left the ring he had a message to both the superstars as well as to the entire WWE universe. He mentioned about what happened in the past six months, but he wasn’t very clear. His message was quite subtle.

“What is the final thinking? Is The Final Boss pissed? Final Boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well, The Final Boss says this: The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. The Final Boss, you keep that camera rolling, The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things. You know why? There’s been a lot of bullshit that’s been going on in the past six months,” the Rock can be heard saying in the promo” said the Brahama Bull.

The Game appreciates The people’s champ

Triple H expressed his gratitude on the Rock’s return at this event.

“I thought it’s amazing the return of Jimmy Uso, and then The Rock showing up. You have to be the biggest superstar in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and I am out. It’s epic. I’m thankful to him with everything he has got going on in his career and his life. He has never looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It’s in his DNA, it is in his blood, it is who he is. Anytime we are at a place where he can take that 30 seconds from his incredible schedule to come back and feel that electricity that you can only get in WWE, he does it. I am thrilled for it and thankful for him,” the Game said during his presser after Bad Blood.