‘You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud!’ – Roger Federer

Roger Federer pens an emotional farewell letter to Rafael Nadal ahead of his retirement, reflecting on their legendary rivalry and deep friendship that shaped tennis for two decades.

Roger Federer has shared an emotional tribute to his longtime rival Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spanish tennis legend’s retirement. With Nadal competing in the final tournament of his career at the 2024 Davis Cup in Málaga, Spain, Federer took to social media to celebrate the remarkable bond the two share, reflecting on their legendary rivalry and friendship that has spanned decades.

Federer’s Heartfelt Tribute to Nadal

Ahead of Nadal’s Davis Cup match on Tuesday, Federer expressed his admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, acknowledging the deep respect and affection between the two men. In a poignant farewell message, Federer shared his thoughts on Nadal’s career and personal quirks, offering a rare glimpse into their unique relationship.

“You Made Me Work Harder Than I Ever Thought I Could”

In the lengthy letter, Federer highlighted Nadal’s dominance on clay courts, where the Spaniard became nearly unbeatable.

“On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard. You made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground,” Federer wrote, reminiscing on the fierce battles the two shared on one of tennis’ toughest surfaces. With 14 French Open titles, Nadal’s legacy on clay is unparalleled, and Federer acknowledges the extraordinary effort it took to compete at that level.

Nadal’s Unique Superstitions: “So You”

Federer also reflected on some of Nadal’s quirks, which became legendary in the tennis world, particularly his superstitions. “I secretly kind of loved the whole thing,” Federer admitted, referencing Nadal’s well-known rituals, like “assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers,” adjusting his hair, and making sure his underwear was perfectly in place before every point.

Federer’s admiration for these idiosyncrasies shows the deep bond between them, built not just on competition, but on respect for each other’s unique personalities.

Celebrating Nadal’s Historic Career

Federer went on to express his awe for Nadal’s career, which has seen the Mallorcan dominate tennis for over two decades. Reflecting on Nadal’s emergence as a young player, Federer said, “Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud… you made the whole tennis world proud.”

Their rivalry and mutual respect have pushed both players to achieve greatness, breaking records, and playing in front of passionate fans worldwide.

A Legendary Rivalry, A Lasting Friendship

Over the years, Federer and Nadal have transcended their rivalry, collaborating on various charitable exhibitions and supporting each other’s foundations. Their memorable moments together include playing a unique exhibition match on half-clay, half-grass courts, designed to highlight each player’s strengths.

Most recently, Federer retired from competitive tennis at the Laver Cup in 2022, where he shared the court with Nadal in a doubles match. “It meant everything to me that you were there by my side—not as my rival, but as my doubles partner,” Federer shared, reminiscing about the emotional moment when both legends shed tears on the court. “Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.”

Nadal’s Final Tournament: The Davis Cup

As Nadal prepares to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the 2024 Davis Cup, the tennis world is bidding farewell to one of its most decorated players. Nadal’s team, along with his family, has played a vital role in his remarkable career, and Federer made sure to honor them in his message.

“If Spain wins this match,” Federer wrote, “they will advance to the semifinals on Friday, and I’ll be cheering as loudly as anyone for you.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Federer concluded his heartfelt message by expressing his support for Nadal’s future endeavors. “I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success.”

The two tennis giants have not only rewritten the history books with their incredible careers but also forged a lifelong friendship, with Federer assuring Nadal: “Your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next.”