Massive Floods Records 10 Deaths In Tripura, +34,000 People Displaced

Tripura faced a severe disaster, on Wednesday with 10 reported deaths and over 34,000 people displaced, officials confirmed. More than 6,600 families are now sheltered in camps across eight districts, with over 1,000 homes damaged by the floods.

Chief Minister Manik Saha briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the dire situation and requested additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

The fatalities, which include a 12-year-old girl, occurred in South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts. Additionally, nine individuals, including three from one family, were killed in landslides and drowning incidents linked to heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has canceled 10 local trains due to damage to railway tracks in Gomati district caused by the rains.

In response to the crisis, four columns of the Assam Rifles have been deployed across various districts, working alongside the civil administration to rescue flood-stranded residents.

