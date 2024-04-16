Tragic Accident in Odisha Killed Five and Several Injured as Bus Plunges from Flyover

In a recent development in the devastating accident that unfolded in Odisha’s Jajpur district late on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Reports state that the count of fatalities has not increased resulting in the loss of five lives while numerous individuals are injured after the passenger bus plummeted from a flyover.

According to authorities, the ill-fated bus was en route from Puri to West Bengal when the tragic mishap occurred, plunging the vehicle into a harrowing descent. Jajpur Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agarwal, revealed that the bus was carrying approximately 42 to 43 passengers at the time of the accident.

“The unfortunate incident involved a bus traveling from Puri towards West Bengal. There were around 42 to 43 passengers on the bus,” stated SP Vinit Agarwal.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a swift response was initiated to tend to the injured individuals. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Shibasish Moharana confirmed that out of the 38 individuals wounded in the accident, one suffered severe injuries.

“In the unfortunate accident, 5 people succumbed. Thirty-eight injured were transferred to SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Out of the 38, one is seriously injured,” remarked CDMO Shibasish Moharana.

The injured have been referred to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack for urgent medical attention, while authorities continue their efforts to ascertain the full extent of the casualties and provide support to the affected individuals and their families.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continue, further details regarding the cause and aftermath of the tragic incident are awaited.

The community is urged to extend their support and solidarity to those affected by this grievous accident as the authorities work diligently to provide assistance and ensure the well-being of all those impacted by the unfortunate event.