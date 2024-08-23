Friday, August 23, 2024

Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls for Public Support in Ongoing Flood Relief Efforts

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the citizens to cooperate and assist the government and NDRF personnel in the ongoing relief and rescue operations amid the flood situation in several parts of the state.
The Chief Minister inspected the BR Ambedkar School in Battala on Thursday, where a relief camp has been set up for flood victims.
“The situation is still concerning. I want to urge everyone to support and cooperate with the government and the NDRF teams. I am personally visiting all the affected areas,” CM Saha said.
“The central government have sent all necessary aid. Tomorrow, weather permitting, I may inspect the overall situation from a helicopter. We are closely monitoring the situation, and I am hopeful for the best outcome. Thanks to the double-engine government, we have been able to tackle the situation effectively,” the Chief Minister added.
He further mentioned that Home Minister Amit Shah contacted him and assured all support.
“I conveyed our needs, and he immediately agreed. Based on the demands and the situation, we are deploying all necessary personnel. The condition in Amarpur is critical. Food is being distributed there, and we are also exploring the possibility of airlifting supplies. We are praying for everyone’s safety. The most important thing is that people remain safe. This is a challenge for all of us, and everyone must come forward to work with the government. All District Magistrates are doing a commendable job, along with the Disaster Management teams. We are working tirelessly everywhere,” he added.

