Two-Year-Old Crushed by Car in Bengaluru's HSR Layout

In Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, a two-year-old child lost her life after being accidentally run over by her father’s car on Monday. The devastating mishap occurred shortly after the family had returned from attending a wedding.

According to reports, the incident was captured on a CCTV footage. It was revealed, in the footage, that the father was in the process of unloading luggage from the vehicle when he parked the car without realizing that his young daughter had come out and was standing nearby. Unaware of her presence, he moved the car forward, inadvertently crushing the toddler.

Despite rushing her to the hospital immediately after the accident, the two-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

The HSR Layout Traffic Police Station has registered a case concerning the incident, underlining the gravity of the situation.

