Black Friday Sale: iPhone 15 Pro Gets Massive Rs 35,099 Discount, Check Here

The iPhone 15 Pro gets a huge discount on Reliance Digital, priced at Rs 99,900 with an extra Rs 10,000 off on select bank cards. A rare deal for a premium device!

The iPhone 15 Pro is now available at an incredible discount on Reliance Digital, offering customers a chance to grab Apple’s flagship device at a price lower than ever before. The phone, originally launched in India for Rs 1,34,999, is currently listed at just Rs 99,900 on the platform, delivering a massive price cut of Rs 35,099.

What’s more, Reliance Digital is offering an additional Rs 10,000 discount on select bank credit cards. If you’re using an IDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit card for EMI purchases, you can bring the price down further to Rs 89,900. This makes the iPhone 15 Pro an exceptional deal, with prices comparable to mid-tier smartphones, but with all the premium features and performance Apple is known for.

This is a rare opportunity to pick up the iPhone 15 Pro at such a low price. Even with the iPhone 16 Pro now available, which comes with upgrades such as a more powerful chip, improved ultra-wide camera, and enhanced audio features, the iPhone 15 Pro still offers outstanding performance. For a significant saving of Rs 20,000, the iPhone 15 Pro continues to stand tall with its support for Apple Intelligence, top-tier processing power, and longevity with software updates for over four years.

Whether you’re looking for a high-performing smartphone without spending extra on the latest features or simply want a great value purchase, this discount on the iPhone 15 Pro is an unmissable deal. The iPhone 15 Pro delivers a premium user experience at an affordable price, making it one of the best buys in the market right now.

