Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Crypto Scams: Fraudsters Posing As Job Recruiters To Spread Malware

Crypto scammers are using job recruitment to spread malware through video call software. They get to access people's computers through fake offers of jobs and go straight to the crypto wallets. Be alert and don't let these fraudulent schemes get away with your money.

Crypto Scams: Fraudsters Posing As Job Recruiters To Spread Malware

Crypto scamsters have just discovered a new way of taking in their victims – presenting as employment recruiters on professional network sites. Famous cyber detective Taylor Monahan, on the platform X under @tayvano_ had just made a dire revelation to her 85 000 followers. According to her, the fraudsters exploit such websites like LinkedIn in getting them job seekers to trap malware posing as a genuine offer of employment. According to Monahan, who is affiliated with the crypto wallet’s security division, MetaMask, schemes are getting more sophisticated.

In a long thread, Monahan shared screenshots of fake job postings aimed at gullible applicants. A “Business Development Lead” at a fake company called ‘Halliday’ posted an annual salary of $300,000 to $350,000. This listing targeted senior-level professionals and, therefore, had a better chance of attracting serious applicants.

How Trap Unfolds

After initiating conversations, scammers asked candidates to answer preliminary questions before proceeding to record a video response. At this stage, a pop-up appears requesting access to the candidate’s camera or microphone. If access fails, another prompt appears, claiming an issue with the system’s hardware and directing victims to “fix” the problem.

“Once you follow their instructions, Chrome prompts you to update or restart to resolve the issue. This update is malicious and grants the scammers backdoor access to your system,” Monahan warned in her post. She emphasized that attackers use varied approaches tailored to the victim’s operating system, be it Mac, Windows, or Linux.

Threat To Crypto Wallets

This malware gives cybercriminals unauthorized access to the victim’s device, allowing them to steal into the crypto wallet and siphon off the funds. With cryptocurrencies being anonymous and less traceable, most victims find it hard to recover their assets. The trend of crypto scams is bigger than this.

The FBI recently warned of increased sophistication in crypto scams. The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions’ Securities Division reported the same tactics in July. Scammers posing as professors or academicians on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram have also increased their fraudulent activities.

Cybersecurity professionals, including Monahan, also urge individuals to remain vigilant regarding ongoing scams and heed community alerts. Binance co-founder Yi He had previously raised an alarm about an impersonation scam on X, where attackers misused her identity to promote a fake crypto token.

Scams are becoming progressively sophisticated. Users need to be more careful, read job postings carefully, and refuse granting superfluous permissions so that a user does not fall into such bad traps.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Rolls Out Reverse Image Search Feature: Here’s How It Is Useful In Combating Fake News

Filed under

Crypto scam

Advertisement

Also Read

Biden Praises Jimmy Carter: A Lesson In Decency For Trump

Biden Praises Jimmy Carter: A Lesson In Decency For Trump

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Caught On Cam: Water Splashed On Sleeping Passengers At Lucknow Station On A Chilly Winter Night Sparks Outrage, Dubbed Inhumane

Caught On Cam: Water Splashed On Sleeping Passengers At Lucknow Station On A Chilly Winter...

Who Is Shark Tank India’s New Panel Judge Kunal Bahl? Snapdeal Co-founder Snaps Aman Gupta Over Deal Gone Wrong

Who Is Shark Tank India’s New Panel Judge Kunal Bahl? Snapdeal Co-founder Snaps Aman Gupta...

Tired Of Snoring? Find Out If Wedge Pillows Can Help

Tired Of Snoring? Find Out If Wedge Pillows Can Help

Entertainment

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year? Mohanlal Says It Is A Gift For Audience After Film Fails To Perform At Box-Office

Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year? Mohanlal Says It Is A Gift For Audience

Jay-Z’s Rival Dame Dash Calls Rapper ‘Ruthless’ While Comparing It To The Batman Villain Penguin Amid Rape Allegations

Jay-Z’s Rival Dame Dash Calls Rapper ‘Ruthless’ While Comparing It To The Batman Villain Penguin

Pawan Kalyan Suggests Ways To Deal With Allu Arjun’s Case

Pawan Kalyan Suggests Ways To Deal With Allu Arjun’s Case

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1 In Every Country

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox