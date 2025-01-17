Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Google Secures Deal To Buy Carbon Removal Credits From Indian Farms – Details

Google signs a deal with Indian supplier Varaha to buy carbon removal credits from agricultural waste, marking its entry into India's CDR sector.

Google Secures Deal To Buy Carbon Removal Credits From Indian Farms – Details

In a significant move to offset emissions, Google has signed a groundbreaking deal with Indian supplier Varaha to purchase carbon removal credits from agricultural waste converted into biochar. The deal, announced Thursday, marks Google’s first step into India’s carbon dioxide removal (CDR) sector, making it one of the largest biochar agreements to date.

Varaha, an innovative company focused on sustainable practices, will purchase waste from hundreds of smallholder farms across India. This waste will then be processed in reactors to create biochar, a form of charcoal known for its ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Biochar has the potential to sequester CO2 for hundreds of years while improving soil health—an added benefit for farmers who can also use it as a natural alternative to fertilizers.

Google has committed to purchasing 100,000 tons of carbon credits by 2030, with Varaha’s CEO, Madhur Jain, suggesting that India’s vast agricultural waste could generate enough biochar to store over 100 million tons of CO2 annually. The deal is part of a larger trend of tech companies seeking innovative, cost-effective ways to reduce their carbon footprints.

While biochar and other CDR solutions provide a promising avenue for removing CO2 from the atmosphere, critics caution that such measures should not replace direct emission reductions. Nevertheless, Jain emphasizes that every effort is critical in the fight against climate change, especially as the world grapples with rising temperatures.

As CDR solutions grow in importance, this partnership could inspire more companies to explore biochar’s potential, signaling a shift towards more accessible and scalable climate solutions in the years to come.

ALSO READ: Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Filed under

Google tech

Advertisement

Also Read

Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump And Biden For Key Role In Gaza Hostage Release Deal

Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump And Biden For Key Role In Gaza Hostage Release Deal

12 Indians Fighting Ukraine With The Russian Army Killed; 16 Missing

12 Indians Fighting Ukraine With The Russian Army Killed; 16 Missing

Israel’s Security Cabinet Holds Key Talks On Agreement Implementation And Security

Israel’s Security Cabinet Holds Key Talks On Agreement Implementation And Security

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Is The Indian Government Really Launching A ₹7 Coin for ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni?

Is The Indian Government Really Launching A ₹7 Coin for ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni?

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox