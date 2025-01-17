Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Google’s new collaboration with The Associated Press will bring real-time, reliable news to users via the Gemini AI platform, strengthening the platform’s commitment to providing accurate and nonpartisan updates.

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

In a significant move aimed at improving access to reliable and timely news, Google has announced a collaboration with The Associated Press (AP) to integrate the news agency’s trusted journalism into its Gemini AI platform. This partnership will enable Gemini, Google’s generative AI tool, to provide real-time news updates to users with increased accuracy and credibility.

The relationship between Google and AP is not new, with the two organizations having collaborated for years to deliver dependable news through Google Search. This latest partnership builds on that foundation, offering a seamless experience for users who seek quick, up-to-the-minute news through Gemini AI.

Kristin Heitmann, AP’s Chief Revenue Officer, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, emphasizing the value of AP’s journalism and its commitment to nonpartisan reporting. “AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences. We are pleased that Google recognizes the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting in the development of its generative AI products,” Heitmann said.

Gemini AI will now allow users to ask queries and instantly receive a real-time feed of news updates, sourced from AP’s extensive library of trusted reports. This ensures that users will get accurate and up-to-date information directly from one of the most reliable news publishers in the world. The collaboration promises to make it easier for people to stay informed, whether they’re looking for breaking news or in-depth coverage on specific topics.

Both AP and Google share a common goal: to deliver trustworthy, nonpartisan news to a global audience. Heitmann also highlighted that this collaboration is a natural extension of the ongoing work between the two organizations, which have been helping news publishers reach wider audiences for over two decades.

In addition to its involvement with Gemini AI, Google has played a key role in supporting the reach of news companies via its platforms, including Google Search and YouTube. These efforts have allowed news organizations to expand their digital presence, helping them connect with millions of users worldwide.

This new collaboration marks an exciting development in the realm of generative AI, as Google continues to enhance its tools for real-time information delivery, relying on trusted media partners like AP to ensure the integrity of the news users access through Gemini.

