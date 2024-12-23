Google’s Proposed Search Result Changes Get Thumbs Up From EU Airlines

"Google's proposed changes to its search results, designed to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), have received support from Airlines for Europe. The new format includes a horizontal layout for airlines and comparison sites, but concerns remain over price accuracy and date specificity. If an agreement isn't reached, Google may revert to its old search format with 10 blue links.

Google’s proposed changes to its search result format have gained a positive response from Airlines for Europe (A4E), a key industry lobby group. These changes are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which seeks to curb anti-competitive practices in tech. The DMA prohibits Google from prioritizing its own services in search results, which could lead to hefty fines—up to 10% of the company’s global annual turnover.

Google’s Effort to Comply with the DMA

In recent months, Google has announced several updates to its search results format to meet the requirements of the DMA. These changes have been influenced by competing demands from various sectors, including airlines, price-comparison websites, and small retailers. The latest adjustments, revealed last month, include a horizontal layout for airlines and comparison sites, with the aim of creating a fairer search experience.

Airlines for Europe Backs Google’s Horizontal Layout

Airlines for Europe (A4E), which represents major carriers like Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, has expressed support for Google’s proposed horizontal layout for airline and comparison site listings in search results. This format uses equally-sized boxes for each airline and comparison site, with the color blue to distinguish them from other elements on the page.

However, A4E has raised concerns over two specific aspects of the proposed changes:

Price Accuracy: The group insists that the prices shown in the search results should match the prices displayed in the clickable boxes. Discrepancies between the two could cause confusion for consumers. Date Specificity: A4E argues that Google’s idea of using purely indicative dates—rather than exact travel dates—would degrade the user experience, as specific travel dates are crucial for flight bookings.

Google’s Backup Plan: Returning to Old Format

In the event that Google cannot reach an agreement with airlines and price-comparison sites, the tech giant has stated that it may revert to its older search result format. This would return to the simpler model of 10 blue links, which was previously the standard format before the company began emphasizing its own services in search results.

Google’s proposed changes to its search result format are a response to the demands of the European Union’s DMA, aiming to create a more competitive and transparent online environment. While Airlines for Europe supports the efforts, concerns about price matching and date accuracy highlight the ongoing challenges in balancing the needs of consumers and industry stakeholders.

