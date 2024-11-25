Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Boat’ Airdopes Loop Clip On Earbuds

The standout feature of the Airdopes Loop is its clip-on design. A part of the earbud goes behind the ear, ensuring a secure fit.

Boat has expanded its product lineup with the launch of the Airdopes Loop OWS earbuds, which bring a unique clip-on design and advanced features tailored for active users.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Product!

The standout feature of the Airdopes Loop is its clip-on design. A part of the earbud goes behind the ear, ensuring a secure fit useful during exercising, commuting.

It has a lightweight construction that gives comfort while maintaining practicality and style. The open-ear structure with Air Conduction Technology delivers immersive audio without compromising ambient awareness.

The Boat Airdopes Loop packs 12mm dynamic drivers, optimized with Boat’s Signature Sound technology.

For customized listening, the earbuds feature Dual EQ Modes:

Signature Mode: Provides dynamic audio with enhanced bass and clarity.

Private Mode: Reduces sound leakage by up to 93%.

Gamers will appreciate Beast Mode, which offers 40ms low latency for a seamless, lag-free gaming experience.

The Airdopes Loop promises 50 hours of total playtime, with each earbud housing a 50mAh battery and the case containing a 480mAh battery.

A quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 200 minutes of playback, thanks to ASAP Charge technology.

The earbuds come equipped with quad microphones powered by ENx Technology.

Fully charging the earbuds takes just 40 minutes, while the case charges in two hours using a Type-C port.

With Bluetooth v5.3, the Airdopes Loop offers faster and more stable connections, ensuring uninterrupted audio for gaming, calls, or music.

The Instant Wake N’ Pair (IWP) feature automatically connects the earbuds to your device as soon as you open the case, streamlining the user experience.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistance: Designed for workouts and outdoor use, the earbuds can handle sweat and light splashes.

It has a voice assistant support: Activate your preferred virtual assistant for added convenience.

Priced at just Rs. 1,999, the earbuds are available in Lavender Mist, Cool Grey, and Pearl White on boAt-lifestyle.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select offline stores.

