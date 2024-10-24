Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
India To Experience Significant Growth In Computing Capacity In 2024, Says Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces India will see a 20-fold growth in computing capacity by 2024, positioning the country as a future leader in AI exports and innovation.

In a groundbreaking announcement at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024, Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, revealed that India is on the brink of a monumental leap in its computing capabilities. According to Huang, the nation is expected to witness a staggering 20-fold increase in computing capacity by the end of 2024.

This growth signifies not only an expansion of the tech landscape in India but also a shift towards becoming a major exporter of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Nvidia’s Commitment To India’s Tech Ecosystem

Huang expressed deep appreciation for India’s role in the global tech industry, referring to the country as “very, very dear to the world’s computer industry.” He highlighted India’s critical position within the IT sector, noting that it stands at the center of operations for nearly every major tech company globally.

Nvidia’s commitment to bolstering its ecosystem in India is evident, as Huang elaborated on the company’s plans to deepen its presence in the country. “Nvidia’s ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India,” he stated. This growth is poised to propel India into a new era of technological advancement and innovation.

A Shift From Software To AI

Historically, India has been recognized as a hub for software development and exportation. However, Huang emphasized that the country is set to redefine its identity on the global stage by transitioning into a leader in AI exports. “India exported software; in the future, India will export AI,” he declared, pointing to a fundamental shift in the country’s technological focus.

The Nvidia CEO noted that this transformation involves moving beyond the traditional role of merely providing software solutions. Instead, India is gearing up to produce and deliver AI technologies that will have a dramatically more impactful presence in various industries. Huang articulated this vision, stating, “India has focused on being a back office to produce software; the next generation will be of producing and delivering AI.”

The Future Of Work In An AI-Driven World

As concerns about job displacement due to AI technologies loom large, Huang offered a reassuring perspective. He clarified that AI will not directly eliminate jobs; rather, it will alter the way they are performed. “AI will absolutely not take away a job, but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job,” he explained.

Filed under

AI Summit 2024 Jensen Huang Nvidia Tech News
