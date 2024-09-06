iPhone 16 Release Date And Pricing Leaks: What To Expect

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 will be revealed during Apple's upcoming launch event in September 2024. Alongside the iPhone 16, three other variants will also be introduced.

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 will be revealed during Apple’s upcoming launch event in September 2024. Alongside the iPhone 16, three other variants will also be introduced. The new model is expected to sport a slimmer, more modern design, highlighted by a capsule-shaped camera module. Under the hood, it will be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, the fastest processor ever featured in an iPhone. The iPhone 16 is also set to bring enhanced AI capabilities known as Apple Intelligence, a superior display, a larger battery, and improved thermal management.

In India, the pricing for the iPhone 16 is anticipated to be Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 89,990 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 1,09,990 for the top 512GB variant. Customers will have the option to purchase the iPhone 16 on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, with repayment periods ranging from 1 to 60 months.

The official launch event for the iPhone 16 is scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM IST.

Design-wise, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a pill-shaped camera module with vertically aligned primary and ultrawide lenses. A new ‘Capture’ button may be included for convenient photo and video capture, and the device will come with a colour-infused glass back and an aluminium body. It will also have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. New color options are likely to include Purple and White.

The camera setup will consist of a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The main sensor will have an improved f/2.2 aperture for better low-light performance. Enhanced post-processing capabilities will include advanced noise reduction and HDR performance. The front-facing camera will be 12MP.

Performance will be driven by the A18 Bionic processor, offering significant speed improvements, quick app launches, and smooth multitasking. The device will feature 8GB of RAM, allowing for better background application handling and gaming performance. Additionally, a new thermal system will help manage overheating during prolonged use.

The iPhone 16 will integrate AI deeply into iOS 18, offering features like automatic ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode activation during meetings, navigation suggestions, email drafting, text summarization, image generation, and real-time language translation.

The 6.1-inch OLED display will feature Dynamic Island, and the upgraded Super Retina XDR panel will deliver lifelike visuals with support for HDR content and Dolby Vision. Micro-lens technology will enhance brightness and reduce power consumption, and slightly thinner bezels will provide more screen real estate.

With a 3,561 mAh battery, combined with the A18 chip’s smart battery optimization, the iPhone 16 is expected to offer over 20 hours of video playback and more than 80 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone 16 aims to provide a seamless experience with its advanced features, including the new A18 chip and enhanced AI capabilities. For those concerned about the cost, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers a convenient way to purchase the device with flexible repayment terms.

