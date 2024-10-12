JioCinema Hits 16 Million Subscribers: Affordable Plans Fuel Surge

Reliance’s streaming platform, JioCinema, has reached a significant milestone, exceeding 1.6 crore paid subscribers by the end of September 2024. This surge is attributed to affordable subscription plans and an expanding content library.

Impressive Growth Metrics

In its quarterly report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, the platform announced a remarkable 2X quarter-on-quarter growth in paid subscribers. The company highlighted that its low-cost plans, starting at just INR 29 per month, have played a crucial role in attracting new users.

Drivers of Subscriber Acquisition

JioCinema’s growth has been fueled by a combination of factors, including its diverse content offerings and popular digital-first reality shows. The platform reported that viewers are engaging with the content for over 50 minutes daily, driven by extensive coverage of events such as the 2024 Paris Olympics and an increasing interest in non-cricket sports.

Competitive Pricing Strategy

Launched in April, the INR 29 monthly subscription plan significantly undercuts the industry average, which is approximately INR 103 for competitors like Zee5, SonyLiv, and Disney+ Hotstar, and INR 358 for Netflix’s premium service. This pricing strategy has positioned JioCinema as a formidable player in the OTT market.

Strategic Partnerships and Mergers

As JioCinema continues to expand, it is also part of a larger merger involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and The Walt Disney Company. This joint venture, valued at $8.5 billion, aims to create a media powerhouse that includes 117 TV channels and reaches a combined audience of 75 crore viewers. The merger will incorporate both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, enhancing their competitive edge in the market.

Future Prospects

With a strong operational scale-up over the past two years—bolstered by rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) and collaborations with American studios like HBO and NBCUniversal—JioCinema is poised for continued growth in the competitive streaming landscape.

