Mahindra Launches New XEV 9e And BE 6e Electric SUVs; Check Features, Price, Other Details

Mahindra has unveiled the XEV 9e and BE 6e, two groundbreaking electric SUVs under its XUV and BE sub-brands, designed to redefine the EV landscape. With bold designs, advanced features, and competitive pricing, these models aim to rival premium brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Mahindra has officially introduced two eagerly awaited electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, under its XUV and BE sub-brands. These models are designed to make a significant impact on the EV market, offering advanced features, striking designs, and competitive powertrains to rival premium offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1. The BE 6e electric SUV is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e is available at an introductory price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design Highlights

The XEV 9e boasts a modern and bold design. At the front, it features an upright bonnet and Mahindra’s signature illuminated Infinity logo, accompanied by connected LED DRLs that merge seamlessly into vertically stacked projector headlights. Its grille is blanked off, enhancing aerodynamics, while the black lower bumper integrates LED fog lamps and an air inlet. On the sides, the vehicle showcases a sloping roofline, flush door handles, and black cladding along the wheel arches. Other elements, such as body-colored ORVMs and dual-tone aerodynamic alloy wheels, add to its contemporary appeal. At the rear, the SUV is equipped with a connected inverted U-shaped LED tail light, an illuminated Infinity logo on the tailgate, and a chrome-accented black bumper.

Mahindra BE 6e: Design Highlights

The BE 6e adopts a sharper, more angular aesthetic. Its front is defined by a sculpted bonnet with sharp creases and an illuminated BE logo. Horizontally stacked projector headlights are paired with distinctive C-shaped LED DRLs, while the black lower bumper includes LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate. The SUV’s side profile features pronounced wheel arches with black cladding, flush door handles on the front doors, and integrated rear handles positioned on the C-pillar. Black accents on the ORVMs and pillars provide a sleek contrast. At the rear, the tail lights echo the C-shaped DRL design, but without a connecting light bar. The design is completed with an illuminated BE logo and a dynamic, black-aggressive bumper.

Cabin Features and Interior Layout

Both EVs feature a minimalist and premium cabin design with futuristic elements. The steering wheel comes with a 2-spoke design and illuminated logos—Infinity for the XEV 9e and BE for the BE 6e. The dashboard showcases a layered layout with integrated screens. The XEV 9e stands out with three screens: a driver display, a touchscreen, and a passenger display. In contrast, the BE 6e features dual screens.

The center console is thoughtfully designed, including dials for driving modes, a gear shifter, dual cupholders, and two wireless phone chargers. These elements are seamlessly integrated with the front center armrest, enhancing functionality and convenience.

Differentiating Features

While the XEV 9e and BE 6e share several design elements, they also possess unique characteristics that cater to different preferences. The **XEV 9e leans towards an SUV-coupe aesthetic**, while the **BE 6e adopts a sportier, angular design**. Interior differences, such as the number of screens and design accents, further underscore their distinct positioning within Mahindra’s growing electric vehicle portfolio.

