Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Nvidia Launches Fugatto AI Model, But No Plans For Public Release | Here’s Why

Nvidia has clarified that it has no plan in the near future to make Fugatto public, due to the risks associated with generative AI.

Nvidia Launches Fugatto AI Model, But No Plans For Public Release | Here’s Why

Nvidia has launched its latest artificial intelligence model, Fugatto on Monday. But similar to any other advancement in AI, the concerns of its misuse have been raised.

Nvidia has clarified that it has no plan in the near future to make Fugatto public, due to the risks associated with generative AI. Here’s the potential ‘risk’ of this AI model.

The Fugatto AI Model

Fugatto can produce music and sound effects from text descriptions. It can, for example, transform a piano melody into a human vocal line or make a trumpet sound like a barking dog.

Additionally, it has the ability to modify speech recordings, changing the tone of voice or accent of a recording.

This is transformative technology,” said Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s vice president of applied deep learning research. “Generative AI brings new capabilities to music, video games, and everyday creators.”

What are its ‘Potential’ Misuse?

It has great potential however its dangers does not rules out. The possible misuse include the deepfakes audio, voice cloning, and copyright infringement.

“Generative technology carries inherent risks,” said Catanzaro. “This is why we’re cautious and have no immediate plans for public release.”

Other AI tools have also been criticized over similar issues, like with OpenAI, where actress Scarlett Johansson accused them of recreating her voice in one of Hollywood’s movies without letting her know.

Voice-over artists and other professionals have also reported cases of voice theft, prompting organizations like India’s Association of Voice Artists (AVA) to call for stronger regulations to prevent exploitation

ALSO READ: OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Confirmed, All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Launch

Filed under

Nvidia Nvidia AI Model NVIDIA FUGATTO
