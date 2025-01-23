Maruti Suzuki India Announces Price Hike Across Models Starting February 1, 2025

Maruti Suzuki India will raise car prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models starting February 1, 2025, due to rising input costs and operational expenses. Popular models like the Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, and SUVs like the Brezza and Grand Vitara will see price hikes, with increases ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 32,500.

Maruti Suzuki India, the leader in the country’s car market, has announced a price hike across multiple models, effective from February 1, 2025. The company attributed the increase to rising input costs and operational expenses, which have made it necessary to adjust prices for its vehicles.

Price Adjustments Across Maruti Suzuki Models

The price hike will affect several popular models in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, including compact cars, premium models, and SUVs. Here’s a breakdown of the price increases:

Celerio : Up to Rs 32,500

: Up to Rs 32,500 Invicto (premium model) : Up to Rs 30,000

: Up to Rs 30,000 Wagon-R : Up to Rs 15,000

: Up to Rs 15,000 Swift : Up to Rs 5,000

: Up to Rs 5,000 Brezza : Up to Rs 20,000

: Up to Rs 20,000 Grand Vitara : Up to Rs 25,000

: Up to Rs 25,000 Alto K10 : Up to Rs 19,500

: Up to Rs 19,500 S-Presso : Up to Rs 5,000

: Up to Rs 5,000 Baleno : Up to Rs 9,000

: Up to Rs 9,000 Fronx : Up to Rs 5,500

: Up to Rs 5,500 Dzire: Up to Rs 10,000

Reason Behind the Price Hike

Maruti Suzuki emphasized that while they are committed to minimizing the impact on customers, the rising costs of raw materials and operational expenses have led to this price revision. The company has stated that it had no choice but to pass on some of these increased costs to the customers to maintain operational viability.

Range of Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki’s product range spans from the entry-level Alto K10 priced at Rs 3.99 lakh to the high-end Invicto priced at Rs 28.92 lakh. The price hikes will vary depending on the model and variant, ensuring that Maruti Suzuki remains competitive while managing rising costs.

By implementing these changes, Maruti Suzuki aims to balance operational costs with the need to offer affordable and quality vehicles to the Indian market.

