Nothing CEO Unveils 2025 Plans, Teases About Nothing Phone (3) Launch Details

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has unveiled his ambitious plans for the company in 2025, promising exciting, innovative products that are set to shake the tech world. First and foremost, it is the long-awaited Nothing Phone (3) and a mysterious “landmark” device, which is supposed to be released soon.

As the London-based tech brand strives for further success, 2025 looks set to be its most important year yet.

Big Launch: Nothing Phone (3)

One of the major highlights for 2025 is the Nothing Phone (3), which is expected to be the brand’s flagship smartphone after the success of its predecessor, the Phone (2). While the details about the phone’s specifications are still not out, Carl Pei has hinted that the device will feature groundbreaking innovations, particularly in user interface design, setting the stage for what he describes as a shift towards an AI-powered platform.

According to a leaked internal email titled “2025: Nothing’s Year of Innovation,” shared by tipster Evan Blass, Pei said the Phone (3) will introduce breakthrough innovations in user experience, particularly in artificial intelligence. The goal is to create technology that “knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are,” enabling users to achieve their “greatest creative potential.” This approach suggests that Nothing is looking to revolutionize not just the hardware, but the overall digital experience for its users.

The Phone (3) is speculated to be rolled out in Q1 2025, and so far, a specific date was not announced, but Pei assured that it shall be a landmark event in tech, and most of the attention will be drawn all over the globe.

Hints about Another Major Launch

Alongside the Phone (3), Carl Pei teased another product that he referred to as a “landmark” smartphone launch for the first quarter of 2025. While details remain scarce, this device could represent a major leap for Nothing, either as a revolutionary new product or an evolution of the company’s current offerings. The other thing that has generated speculation is the fact that it might not be the Phone (3) but something entirely new, possibly meaning an expansion of the brand’s product portfolio.

Pei didn’t clarify in the email if the Phone (3) is a separate product from the landmark device or if both are connected to each other, but the usage of the word “landmark” indicates that it might be something way different from the market’s expectations; maybe it will introduce something new and break the mold set by others around Nothing.

Diversification and Innovation Focus

In the email, Carl Pei also emphasized Nothing’s focus on innovation and its ongoing efforts to expand its teams in key areas like cameras and software. The company is reportedly increasing its camera and software departments by nearly 50% in an effort to improve product offerings and create “even better products” in 2025. This aligns with Pei’s vision of creating technology that integrates seamlessly into the user’s daily life.

As Pei noted, 2024 was a year of scaling for Nothing, and the brand ended the year on a high note, becoming the fastest-growing company in the smartphone and audio industries. With this momentum, Nothing enters 2025 with confidence, hoping to continue its upward trajectory through bold product launches and strategic investments in innovation.

In addition to the flagship Phone (3), Pei also hinted at the release of more accessible models, including the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus, expected to launch later in 2025. These devices are likely to provide a more affordable alternative to the Phone (3) while retaining some of the innovative features that Nothing is known for.

