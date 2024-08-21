Wednesday, August 21, 2024

OpenAI Forges New Content Agreement With Condé Nast

OpenAI Forges New Content Agreement With Condé Nast

On Tuesday, Sam Altman’s OpenAI announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast, which will see content from Condé Nast’s brands, including Vogue and The New Yorker, integrated into OpenAI’s products such as ChatGPT and the SearchGPT prototype.

OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, emphasized  company’s dedication in collaborating with Condé Nast and other news publishers to “ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting.”

Also Read: Microsoft And Apple Both Gives Up Their Position From OpenAI’s Board Observer Seat

In its memo to employees, Condé Nast’s CEO Roger Lynch noted that the news and digital media sectors have faced significant challenges in recent years as technology companies have impacted publishers’ ability to monetize content. Thus, Lynch said  ‘Our partnership with OpenAI begins to make up for some of that revenue.’

Must Read: OpenAI’s New Text To Speech Feature Will Leave You Astonished: All You Need To Know

Earlier in past few months, OpenAI has also secured similar partnerships with various news organization, like Time magazine, Financial Times, Axel Springer (owner of Business Insider), France’s Le Monde, and Spain’s Prisa Media.

However, the financial details of the agreement are not revealed. Meanwhile, OpenAI introduced its AI-driven search engine, SearchGPT, in July, aiming to compete with Google’s long-standing dominance in the search engine market.

As per the company, it is currently working with its news partners to gather feedback and insights on the design and performance of SearchGPT.

addBlock

Recent Post

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox