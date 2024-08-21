OpenAI Forges New Content Agreement With Condé Nast

On Tuesday, Sam Altman’s OpenAI announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast, which will see content from Condé Nast’s brands, including Vogue and The New Yorker, integrated into OpenAI’s products such as ChatGPT and the SearchGPT prototype.

OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, emphasized company’s dedication in collaborating with Condé Nast and other news publishers to “ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting.”

In its memo to employees, Condé Nast’s CEO Roger Lynch noted that the news and digital media sectors have faced significant challenges in recent years as technology companies have impacted publishers’ ability to monetize content. Thus, Lynch said ‘Our partnership with OpenAI begins to make up for some of that revenue.’

Earlier in past few months, OpenAI has also secured similar partnerships with various news organization, like Time magazine, Financial Times, Axel Springer (owner of Business Insider), France’s Le Monde, and Spain’s Prisa Media.

However, the financial details of the agreement are not revealed. Meanwhile, OpenAI introduced its AI-driven search engine, SearchGPT, in July, aiming to compete with Google’s long-standing dominance in the search engine market.

As per the company, it is currently working with its news partners to gather feedback and insights on the design and performance of SearchGPT.