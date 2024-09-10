Samsung India Plant Strike Enters Day 2

Hundreds of Samsung Electronics employees continued their strike at a plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, for a second day.

Hundreds of Samsung Electronics employees continued their strike at a plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, for a second day on Tuesday, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. Workers have set up tents outside the factory as part of their boycott, affecting operations at this key facility.

The Sriperumbudur plant is one of two Samsung factories in India, crucial to the company’s growth in the region. Sources indicate that this plant contributes between 20% and 30% of Samsung’s annual $12 billion revenue in India.

The factory employs approximately 1,800 workers and produces consumer electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions. On Monday, the strike led to a disruption of about 50% of daily production as many workers were absent.

The workers are seeking higher wages, better working hours, and official recognition of their union by Samsung. “We are striking for the second day,” said union leader E. Muthukumar.

Samsung India did not respond to requests for comment. However, a company spokesperson stated on Monday that Samsung engages with workers to address grievances and complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

This protest follows a similar strike by the Samsung Electronics union in South Korea in July and August, where the union is preparing a long-term strategy as negotiations with management continue.

In Sriperumbudur, workers have put up posters declaring an “Indefinite strike from 09.09.2024,” calling for discussions to resolve their demands with union officials.

Samsung’s other major plant in India is located in northern Uttar Pradesh and focuses on smartphone manufacturing.