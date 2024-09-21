Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

US SEC Plans Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Investigation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday its intention to seek sanctions against Elon Musk

US SEC Plans Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Investigation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday its intention to seek sanctions against Elon Musk after he failed to appear for court-ordered testimony related to its investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. This development was detailed in a filing made in federal court in San Francisco.

In its motion, the SEC aims to secure an order compelling Musk to explain why he should not be held in civil contempt for notifying the agency just three hours before his scheduled testimony on September 10 that he would not be attending.

Musk’s Prior Commitments

On the day of the missed testimony, Musk was in Cape Canaveral, Florida, overseeing the launch of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission. However, the SEC contends that Musk, serving as SpaceX’s chief technical officer, was likely aware of this planned launch well in advance, given that discussions about it took place two days prior. The SEC claims Musk’s actions constitute a violation of a court order issued on May 31 that mandated his testimony.

“Musk’s excuse itself smacks of gamesmanship,” stated SEC lawyer Robin Andrews. “The court must make clear that Musk’s gamesmanship and delay tactics must cease.”

ALSO READ: Snapchat Unveils Exciting AI Features And Profile Enhancements At Annual Partner Summit

Response from Musk’s Legal Team

In response to the SEC’s allegations, Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s attorneys, described the proposed sanctions as “drastic” and unwarranted. Spiro argued that Musk’s absence was necessary for the safety of astronauts involved in the SpaceX launch, and he noted that Musk’s testimony has been rescheduled for October 3.

Spiro insisted that Musk’s failure to appear was due to an “emergency” beyond his control, asserting that “there is no reason to believe such an emergency will reoccur.”

Ongoing SEC Investigation

The SEC’s investigation centers on whether Musk violated securities laws when he began accumulating shares of Twitter in early 2022. Critics, including Twitter shareholders, have accused him of delaying disclosure of his stock purchases beyond the 10-day requirement for investors reaching a 5% ownership stake in public companies. Musk eventually revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter and subsequently offered to acquire the entire company.

In July, Musk acknowledged a misunderstanding of SEC disclosure requirements, claiming that “all indications” pointed to his delay being a “mistake.”

Historical Tensions with the SEC

This isn’t the first time Musk has found himself at odds with the SEC. Last October, the agency filed a lawsuit after Musk missed a scheduled interview at its San Francisco office. Musk has described the SEC’s actions as harassment through subpoenas, stemming from a long-standing feud that includes a 2018 lawsuit over his Twitter posts about taking Tesla private. Musk settled that case by paying a $20 million fine and agreeing to have his tweets reviewed by Tesla lawyers before posting.

READ MORE: Gmail’s Game-Changer: Google’s New Q&A Feature Enhances Inbox Search With Gemini AI

Filed under

Elon Musk Polaris Dawn mission Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) SpaceX twitter US SEC

Also Read

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Atishi To Take Oath

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Atishi To Take Oath

iPhone 16 Debuts At Bhajanlal’s Kolkata Store For Bengal Festival!

iPhone 16 Debuts At Bhajanlal’s Kolkata Store For Bengal Festival!

Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

Decoding The Necklace Of Diamonds And String Of Pearls Strategies

Decoding The Necklace Of Diamonds And String Of Pearls Strategies

GeM Slashes Fees: Orders Above Rs 10 Cr To Pay Flat Fee Of Rs 3 Lakh

GeM Slashes Fees: Orders Above Rs 10 Cr To Pay Flat Fee Of Rs 3...

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox