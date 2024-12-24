VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

The device, called WalkON Suit F1, is a powered exoskeleton that enables users to walk, navigate obstacles, and climb stairs.

South Korean researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have recently unveiled a cutting-edge wearable robot for restoring mobility in paraplegia. The device, called WalkON Suit F1, is a powered exoskeleton that enables users to walk, navigate obstacles, and climb stairs, thereby giving them freedom and independence.

The Features

Here are the most notable features of the WalkON Suit F1:

Lightweight : The exoskeleton, weighing only 50 kilograms (110 pounds), is made of lightweight aluminum and titanium.

: The exoskeleton, weighing only 50 kilograms (110 pounds), is made of lightweight aluminum and titanium. Mimics Human Movement : It is powered by 12 electronic motors that mimic the movements of human joints, allowing for smooth walking.

: It is powered by 12 electronic motors that mimic the movements of human joints, allowing for smooth walking. Stability : Sensors in the soles and upper body collect more than 1,000 signals per second to predict the user’s movements and maintain balance, ensuring safety and stability.

: Sensors in the soles and upper body collect more than 1,000 signals per second to predict the user’s movements and maintain balance, ensuring safety and stability. Walk Towards Users: It is capable of autonomously walking toward the user even if the latter is sitting in a wheelchair.

Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic researcher with the KAIST team, was observed demonstrating the suit by walking at 3.2 kph (2 mph), climbing stairs, sideways maneuvering, and sitting on a bench.

“It can approach me wherever I am and help me stand up, which is revolutionary,” Kim explained. “This is not just a machine; it’s an opportunity for people like me to regain mobility and experience the world in ways we thought were no longer possible.”

WATCH:

Was it inspired by Iron Man?

Team member Park Jeong-su disclosed that the inspiration for the project came from the iconic superhero film Iron Man. “After watching Iron Man, I thought it would be amazing to create a robot that could help people in real life,” Park said.

The WalkON Suit F1 also provides advanced “eyes,” in the form of lenses that observe the environment, detect potential obstacles, and calculate stairs’ height. This innovation helps users with complete paraplegia overcome sensory feedback deficiency while ensuring them safety in complex terrains.

Kim won the gold medal in the exoskeleton division of Cybathlon 2024, an international competition featuring assistive technologies, thanks to his demonstration of the WalkON Suit F1. Kim’s accomplishment, which pitted her against competitors with a range of physical disabilities, demonstrates how the suit could transform mobility aids.

Reflecting on what motivated him, Kim has a personal note: “I wanted to tell my son that I used to be able to walk. I want to share diverse experiences with him, and this exoskeleton gives me that chance.”

The KAIST team envisions a future where the WalkON Suit F1 becomes an integral part of daily life for individuals with mobility impairments. “Our goal is to seamlessly integrate this technology into people’s lives, enabling them to live independently and confidently,” the team stated.

