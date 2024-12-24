Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

The device, called WalkON Suit F1, is a powered exoskeleton that enables users to walk, navigate obstacles, and climb stairs.

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

South Korean researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have recently unveiled a cutting-edge wearable robot for restoring mobility in paraplegia. The device, called WalkON Suit F1, is a powered exoskeleton that enables users to walk, navigate obstacles, and climb stairs, thereby giving them freedom and independence.

The Features

Here are the most notable features of the WalkON Suit F1: 

  • Lightweight: The exoskeleton, weighing only 50 kilograms (110 pounds), is made of lightweight aluminum and titanium.
  • Mimics Human Movement: It is powered by 12 electronic motors that mimic the movements of human joints, allowing for smooth walking.
  • Stability: Sensors in the soles and upper body collect more than 1,000 signals per second to predict the user’s movements and maintain balance, ensuring safety and stability.
  • Walk Towards Users: It is capable of autonomously walking toward the user even if the latter is sitting in a wheelchair.

Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic researcher with the KAIST team, was observed demonstrating the suit by walking at 3.2 kph (2 mph), climbing stairs, sideways maneuvering, and sitting on a bench.

“It can approach me wherever I am and help me stand up, which is revolutionary,” Kim explained. “This is not just a machine; it’s an opportunity for people like me to regain mobility and experience the world in ways we thought were no longer possible.”

WATCH: 

Was it inspired by Iron Man?

Team member Park Jeong-su disclosed that the inspiration for the project came from the iconic superhero film Iron Man. “After watching Iron Man, I thought it would be amazing to create a robot that could help people in real life,” Park said.

The WalkON Suit F1 also provides advanced “eyes,” in the form of lenses that observe the environment, detect potential obstacles, and calculate stairs’ height. This innovation helps users with complete paraplegia overcome sensory feedback deficiency while ensuring them safety in complex terrains.

Kim won the gold medal in the exoskeleton division of Cybathlon 2024, an international competition featuring assistive technologies, thanks to his demonstration of the WalkON Suit F1. Kim’s accomplishment, which pitted her against competitors with a range of physical disabilities, demonstrates how the suit could transform mobility aids.

Reflecting on what motivated him, Kim has a personal note: “I wanted to tell my son that I used to be able to walk. I want to share diverse experiences with him, and this exoskeleton gives me that chance.”

The KAIST team envisions a future where the WalkON Suit F1 becomes an integral part of daily life for individuals with mobility impairments. “Our goal is to seamlessly integrate this technology into people’s lives, enabling them to live independently and confidently,” the team stated.

ALSO READ: Get Ready For The Oppo Reno 13 5G Launch: Specs, Design And More

Filed under

WalkON Suit F1

Advertisement

Also Read

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

Russia Sentences American Citizen Gene Spector To 15 Years In Prison For ‘Espionage’

Russia Sentences American Citizen Gene Spector To 15 Years In Prison For ‘Espionage’

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox