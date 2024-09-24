Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

WhatsApp Tests ‘Read All’ Chats Feature to Enhance User Experience on Android

To use this feature, users can access the 'Read All' option from the overflow menu by clicking the three-dot icon.

WhatsApp Tests ‘Read All’ Chats Feature to Enhance User Experience on Android

WhatsApp is enhancing its user experience by rolling out the testing phase for a new feature that allows users to mark all chats as read simultaneously. This addition aims to help users manage their unread message notifications more effectively.

WhatsApp New Feature Overview

The ‘Read All’ feature was recently confirmed by feature tracker WABetaInfo and is now available to select beta testers following the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.20.19). Previously, this functionality was under development but not accessible to testers. The feature enables users to clear their unread message count effortlessly by marking all received messages as ‘read’ with just a few taps.

To use this feature, users can access the ‘Read All’ option from the overflow menu by clicking the three-dot icon. This convenient option eliminates the need to manually select each chat, significantly streamlining the process of managing unread messages.

Also Read: How Did Ravinder Raina Rise To Become BJP’s Main Man In J&K Elections?

Additional Updates and Future Releases

Alongside the ‘Read All’ feature, WhatsApp is also testing a capability that allows users to block messages from unknown contacts, with more theming improvements expected in future updates. While the new ‘Read All’ option is currently limited to Android beta testers, iOS users may have to wait a little longer for its release.

It’s important to note that not all features tested in beta will make their way to the public version of the app. However, the appearance of the ‘Read All’ feature among beta testers suggests a promising rollout for all users in the coming months.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its platform, users can look forward to improved chat management tools that aim to make their messaging experience more efficient and user-friendly.

Read more: J&K Assembly Elections Phase 2: Key Constituencies, Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know

 

