On Wednesday, over 2.5 million voters in Jammu and Kashmir will cast their ballots in the second phase of assembly elections, determining the fate of 239 candidates competing for 26 seats, as reported by PTI. This election is crucial as it follows a long period of political uncertainty in the region, characterized by various governance challenges and security concerns.

Ravinder Raina, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit, is seeking re-election in the pivotal Nowshera constituency, located in Rajouri district. Raina, who won the seat in 2014, faces a significant challenge this time from Surinder Choudhary, a former BJP member and current nominee of the National Conference. Choudhary’s candidacy poses a unique challenge, as he brings considerable local support and aims to capitalize on any discontent with Raina’s leadership.

Ravinder Raina, born on January 31, 1977, holds a postgraduate degree in International Law of Human Rights. Before entering politics, he served in the Merchant Navy and later became a pracharak for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His political journey gained momentum when he became the first-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Nowshera-Sundar Bani constituency, succeeding the more subdued Sat Sharma as the state party president amid the fallout from the high-profile Kathua rape and murder case.

Raina’s dedication to human rights issues has been evident throughout his career. After graduating, he initially joined the merchant navy but transitioned to activism in 2004, focusing on supporting victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. His commitment to the cause led him to engage with numerous local communities affected by violence and conflict, earning him a reputation as a grassroots leader.

His political journey was bolstered when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee encouraged him to join the BJP during a meeting. Raina’s hard work and dedication soon earned him the role of president of the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Notably, during the 2018 budget session, Raina led his fellow party members in vociferous protests against Pakistan, shouting anti-Pakistan slogans in response to ongoing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). These actions were part of his broader strategy to position himself as a staunch defender of national interests, appealing to a voter base that prioritizes security.

Raina’s tenure has not been without controversy. In 2015, he sparked debate when he took his oath as an MLA in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the name of “Mata Vaishno Devi.” This act was met with objections from opposition members, who highlighted the absence of any provision allowing such an oath. Protem Speaker Mohammad Shafi intervened, instructing Raina to take the oath in the name of God instead. This incident highlighted the ongoing tensions in the region concerning the intertwining of religion and politics. Raina has been involved in various political initiatives post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, focusing on the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the national framework.

