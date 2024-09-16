In the first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370, voting will take place in three phases from September 18 to October 1, 2024, with results announced on October 8. The election marks a critical shift in regional politics, featuring a complex contest among major parties like BJP, NC, Congress, and PDP, alongside independent and smaller party candidates. This election is crucial as it follows a five-year suspension of political activity and aims to reestablish democratic processes in the restructured Union Territory.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The elections will take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, 2024. The results are set to be declared on October 8, coinciding with the Haryana Assembly election results. This election marks the first in the region since the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked its special status, effectively suspending political activity for five years.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014. However, the government collapsed in 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support from Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition. The District Development Council (DDC) elections were subsequently held in late 2020. In the earlier Lok Sabha elections this year, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant voter turnout of 58.46%, the highest in 35 years.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has opted to contest the elections independently, while the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance. NC will contest 51 seats, Congress 32 seats, and there will be “friendly contests” in five constituencies. Additionally, the CPI(M) has been allocated one seat in South Kashmir, while the Panthers Party has one seat in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: constituencies going for vot during first phase

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is set to happen on September 18. This phase will cover 24 seats, including several crucial ones. In this first phase, 219 candidates are competing across 16 constituencies in Kashmir and eight in Jammu. The Congress and National Conference (NC) have allied, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Conference, and other parties are running independently. Anantnag district has 64 candidates, Pulwama has 45, Doda has 27, Kulgam has 25, Kishtwar has 22, Shopian has 21, and Ramban has 15.

Here is the district-wise breakdown of the number of constituencies:

Kishtwar:

Specifically in Kishtwar, there are 9 candidates for the 48-Inderwal AC, 7 for the 49-Kishtwar AC, and 6 for the 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

Doda:

Doda district features 10 candidates for the 51-Bhadarwah AC, 9 for the 52-Doda AC, and 8 for the 53-Doda West AC.

Ramban:

In Ramban, there are 8 candidates for the 54-Ramban AC and 7 for the 55-Banihal AC.

Pulwama:

In Pulwama, the 32-Pampore AC has 14 candidates, the 33-Tral AC has 9, the 34-Pulwama AC has 12, and the 35-Rajpora AC has 10.

Shopian:

Shopian features 10 candidates for the 36-Zainapora AC and 11 for the 37-Shopian AC.

Kulgam:

In Kulgam, the 38-DH Pora AC has 6 candidates, the 39-Kulgam AC has 10, and the 40-Devsar AC has 9.

Anantnag:

Finally, in Anantnag, there are 10 candidates for the 41-Dooru AC, 10 for the 42-Kokernag (ST) AC, 9 for the 43-Anantnag West AC, 13 for the 44-Anantnag AC, 3 for the 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC, 13 for the 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC, and 6 for the 47-Pahalgam AC.

Assembly constituencies voting in the first phase: Demographics and key candidates

1. Pampore:

Hasnain Masoodi , Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi, Bharatiya Janata Party

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 49697

Female: 50680

Transgender: 6

Total 100383

2. Tral:

Rafiq Ahmad Naik, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Surinder Singh, Indian National Congress

Male: 48801

Female: 49348

Transgender: 7

Total: 98156

3. Pulwama:

Mohammad Khalil Band , Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Aam Aadmi Party

Male: 49423

Female: 50130

Transgender: 2

Total: 99555

4. Rajpora:

Syed Bashir Ahmad, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Muddasir Hassan, Aam Aadmi Party

Male: 54554.

Female: 54983

Transgender: 6

Total: 109543

5. Zainapora:

Showkat Hussain Ganie, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Wani, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Independent

Male: 54134

Female: 54357

Transgender: 2

Total: 108493

6. Shopian:

Sheikh Mohammad Rafi, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Yawar Shafi Banday, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Independent

Male: 50748

Female: 49793

Transgender: 5

Total: 100546

7. D H Pora:

Sakeena Masood, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Abdul Majeed Padder, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Male: 50153

Female: 48878

Transgender: 6

Total: 99037

8. Kulgam:

Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Mohd Amin Dar, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Nazir Ahmad Laway, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Sayar Ahmad Reshi, Independent

Male: 58477

Female: 58845

Transgender: 0

Total: 117322

9. Devsar:

Aman Ullah Mantoo, Indian National Congress

Peerzada Feroze Ahamad, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Mohammad Sartaj Madni, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Mohammad Amin Bhat, Democratic Progressive Azad Party

Male: 56199

Female: 56175

Transgender: 7

Total: 112381

10. Dooru:

Gulam Ahmad Mir, Indian National Congress

Mohmmad Ashraf Malik, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Bashir Ahmad Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Male: 59052

Female: 57695

Transgender: 2

Total: 116749

11. Kokernag (ST):

Zafar Ali Khatana, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Haroon Rashid Khatana, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Mohammad Waqar, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Male: 46840

Female: 44439

Transgender: 1

Total: 91280

12. Anantnag West:

Abdul Gaffar Sofi, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Abdul Majeed Bhat, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Mohd. Rafiq Wani, Bharatiya Janata Party

Male: 63281

Female: 62724

Transgender: 1

Total: 126006

13. Anantnag:

Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Indian National Congress

Syed Peerzada Wajahat Hussain, Bharatiya Janata Party

Mehboob Beg, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Sanjay Saraf, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

Hilal Ahmad Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Male: 30645

Female: 30425

Transgender: 0

Total: 61070

14. Srigufwara Bijbehara:

Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Sofi Yousif, Bharatiya Janata Party

Male: 50728

Female: 51353

Transgender: 0

Total: 10208

15. Shangus Anantnag East:

Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Abdul Rehman Bhat, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 50656

Female: 50246

Transgender: 0

Total: 100902

16. Pahalgam:

Altaf Ahmad Wani, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Shabir Ahmad Sediqui, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Rafi Ahmed Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Male: 34983

Female: 34710

Transgender: 0

Total: 69693

17. Inderwal:

Mohd Zafarullah, Indian National Congress (INC)

Taraq Hussain Keen, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Nasir Hussain Sheikh, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 33189

Female: 30911

Transgender: 1

Total: 64101

18. Kishtwar:

Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Shagun Parihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Firdoos Ahmed Tak, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 37838

Female: 36625

Transgender: 3

Total: 74466

19. Padder-Nagseni:

Pooja Thakur, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Sandesh Kumar, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Sunil Kumar Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Male: 20866

Female: 19865

Transgender: 1

Total: 40732

20. Bhadarwah:

Daleep Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Sheikh Mehboob Iqbal, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Nadeem Sharief, Indian National Congress (INC)

Male: 63944

Female: 60618

Transgender: 6

Total: 124568

21. Doda:

Khalid Najib Suharwarday, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Sheikh Riaz Ahmed, Indian National Congress (INC)

Gajay Singh Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Abdul Majid Wani, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 50546

Female: 48034

Transgender: 2

Total: 98582

22. Doda West:

Pardeep Kumar, Indian National Congress (INC)

Shakti Raj Parihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Tanveer Hussain, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Male: 45567

Female: 41869

Transgender: 0

Total: 87436

23. Ramban:

Arjun Sing Raju, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Rakesh Singh Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Male: 50982

Female: 47116

Transgender: 1

Total: 98099

24. Banihal:

Imtiaz Ahmed Shan, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Sajad Shaheen, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Vikar Rasool Wani, Indian National Congress (INC)

Male: 65026

Female: 61069

Transgender: 1

Total: 126096

Parties contesting the elections

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):

The BJP aims to gain a foothold in India’s only Muslim-majority legislature, having already announced 45 candidates for the 90 available seats. While it remains uncertain whether the BJP will contest all seats, no alliances have been declared so far. After the revocation of Article 370, the BJP has been active in local elections but did not participate in the Lok Sabha elections. It has instead supported various independent candidates and local parties that align with its views on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

During the 2020 DDC elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 75 of the 280 seats, including six councils in Jammu, though none in Kashmir. In the Lok Sabha elections, despite the inability of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to present a united opposition, the BJP’s strategy of focusing on Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu yielded success. The party won both Jammu seats, while an independent candidate, Mohmad Haneefa, secured Ladakh, leaving Congress without any wins.

For the Assembly Elections, the BJP initially fielded 44 candidates, including Muslim candidates from the Pir Panjal valley. However, after concerns were raised by party workers about “turncoats” being favored over loyal members, the party replaced Rohit Dubey with Baldev Raj Sharma for the Vaishno Devi seat.

2. NC & Congress alliance (INDI Alliance)

Following the release of key leaders in 2020, Congress’ J&K Chief Taj Mohiudin attended a meeting of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at NC leader Farooq Abdullah’s residence, leading to the formation of an alliance among six political parties. These included NC, PDP, PC, Congress, CPI(M), and the Awami National Conference (ANC), with the goal of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Initially, Congress distanced itself from PAGD but later joined the alliance for electoral purposes, contributing to their success in the DDC elections, where the coalition won 110 of 280 seats.

Congress formalized its alliance under the INDIA umbrella in July 2023, bringing together NC, PDP, and CPI(M). Despite earlier criticism from NC and PDP about Congress’ focus on other state elections, they eventually agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement on August 27, where NC would contest 51 seats, Congress 32, and CPI(M) and the Panthers Party would each receive one seat.

NC’s manifesto pledges to restore Articles 370 and 35A, reinstate statehood, reverse post-2019 laws, ensure employment for all residents, release political prisoners, promote dialogue between India and Pakistan, restrict land ownership to residents, and repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA). The first list of candidates includes Omar Abdullah, contesting from Ganderbal, despite his earlier decision not to run until statehood was restored.

The Congress party has announced its list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Among them are Ghulam Ahmad Mir, contesting from Dooru, and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. After the exit of its prominent leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress is looking to Rahul Gandhi for support. During his recent trip to Srinagar, Gandhi highlighted the need to restore Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, mentioning that it was impractical for Delhi to control the region directly.

PDP’s External Support

Although the PDP has exited the INDI alliance, Mehbooba Mufti expressed conditional support, contingent on the alliance adopting the PDP’s agenda. The party’s manifesto closely resembles that of the NC, advocating for the restoration of statehood, dialogue between India and Pakistan, improved connectivity across the Line of Control for trade and social interaction, the repeal of the PSA, and a review of certain job dismissals considered unjust. It also includes a commitment to overturn central laws such as the UAPA, AFSPA, and Enemy Act.

Despite backing the INDIA coalition, the PDP has put forward candidates, some of whom will be in direct competition with NC candidates. Mufti has opted not to run from Anantnag, with her daughter Iltija making her electoral debut from the Bijbehara constituency. The PDP has rejected any potential alliance with the BJP, criticizing the Congress-NC partnership as being primarily motivated by a quest for power.

PC, DPAP, and Apni Party

Three other significant parties in the election include Sajjad Lone’s J&K People’s Conference (PC), Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party. Lone left the PAGD in 2021, citing the NC-PDP rivalry as a reason, and accused his party of being sidelined during the seat-sharing discussions for the DDC polls. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, Lone ran against Abdullah in the Baramulla seat, significantly reducing NC’s vote share, which contributed to Rashid’s win.

Azad, after leaving Congress in 2022 due to disagreements over its revival efforts, formed the DPAP to contest in Jammu & Kashmir politics. Acknowledging the region’s changed status post the revocation of special status, he campaigned in the Lok Sabha elections on statehood, development, and criticism of Abdullah and Mufti’s politics. Although the party didn’t secure any seats, garnering only 80,264 votes across three constituencies, DPAP has fielded candidates in the assembly elections.

Altaf Bukhari, one of the few J&K politicians not detained in 2019, formed the J&K Apni Party after splitting from the PDP with 30 other leaders. His party’s key demands are the restoration of statehood, the reestablishment of J&K’s domicile rights, and extending Article 371 of the Constitution to the region. The party performed well in the DDC polls, winning 12 seats, and has fielded 24 candidates for the assembly elections, with Bukhari running for the Chanapora seat.

Other Parties in the Race

Smaller parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), remnants of the J&K People’s Movement (JKPM), and several independent candidates, including those from the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), are also participating in the elections.

Importance of the J&K Assembly Elections

These assembly elections are the first since Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special status revoked. The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a delimitation process in 2022, designating 43 seats for the Jammu region and 47 for the Kashmir Valley. Nine additional seats—three in Kashmir and six in Jammu—have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In 2023, Parliament passed bills revising J&K’s reservation policies, reserving one-third of the seats for women. The Valmiki community was added to the Scheduled Caste list, while the Pahari community was included in the Scheduled Tribes list. The Pahari community, concentrated in areas like Budhal, Gulabgarh, Surankote, Rajouri, Mendhar, and Thanamandi—now reserved for STs—will also be contesting.

Three-tier security system

Over 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, are eligible to vote in Phase-I. Of these, 11.76 lakh are male, 11.51 lakh are female, and there are 60 third-gender electors. A robust three-tier security system has been implemented across the Union Territory to protect each polling booth. Special booths with enhanced security measures are located near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. Approximately 300 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed from across India for election security, complementing the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF stationed in the Valley.

