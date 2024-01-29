7th Edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi adresses Exam Warriors

The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is set to commence shortly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging with board exam students. The grand event will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. A staggering number of participants, exceeding 205.62 million students, over 14.93 million teachers, and 5.69 million parents, have enthusiastically enrolled for PPC 2024. The proceedings will be broadcasted live on various social media platforms, including the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office, PIB, and others. Stay tuned to this live blog for timely updates on PPC 2024.

PM Modi Advocates Balanced Gadget Use

12:57, 29 January, 2024

In his discussion on the usage of gadgets, PM Modi emphasized the need for creating a balanced environment within households. He advised, “Inside our house, we must maintain a no gadget zone,” advocating for designated spaces free from electronic devices. Furthermore, Modi urged students to play an active role in guiding their parents on responsible cellphone use. The Prime Minister also recommended the use of stream time monitor apps to regulate and manage screen time effectively.

PM Modi Advises Students to Ignore External Distractions

12:45, 29 January, 2024

Emphasizing the significance of dedicated practice and self-focus in achieving success.PM Modi expressed, “The more you practice, the more confident you become”. He emphasized that just as a skilled swimmer navigates deep waters, well-practiced individuals can excel in the face of challenging question papers. Advising students to ignore external distractions, he urged them to “Keep your ‘Focus on YOU”

PM Modi Advised Students to Avoid Confusion

12:30, 29 January, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised, “Avoid confusion when making choices.” He urged students to carefully assess the pros and cons of the specific subjects or sections they are considering. Emphasizing a thoughtful decision-making process, the Prime Minister suggested, “After taking everyone’s suggestions into account, one can make their final decision.” Modi’s guidance underscores the importance of a well-informed and deliberative approach to making academic and career choices.

PM Modi Guides Students on balancing health and studies

11:53, 29 January, 2024

In his insightful guidance to students on balancing health and studies, PM Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious lifestyle. He stressed, “A balanced sleep schedule is crucial for overall well-being,” highlighting the direct impact of proper sleep on one’s health. Modi underscored the necessity of a “healthy and nutritious diet,”. Furthermore, he asserted, “There should be no compromise on exercise,” emphasizing the significance of physical activity in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

PM Modi urges teachers to make good connections with students

11:47, 29 January, 2024

PM Modi urged teachers to forge strong connections with their students. Emphasizing the significance of an “inseparable bond” between teachers and students, he highlighted the pivotal role teachers play as “guiding lights” in shaping young minds. Modi stressed that the relationship between teachers and students should extend beyond the confines of the academic curriculum. The Prime Minister’s words underscored the importance of nurturing meaningful and enduring relationships in the educational journey.



PM Modi’s Inspiring Words: Advocating Healthy Competition

11:40, 29 January, 2024

PM Modi offered valuable advice on handling academic pressure and fostering a positive competitive spirit. Emphasizing the necessity of competition, he underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy and constructive approach. The PM acknowledged that “challenges and hurdles are inherent in life’s journey”. In a heartfelt appeal to parents, he discouraged the practice of “comparing children”. PM Modi encouraged students to not let pressure hinder their abilities, urging them to seek support from “good friends” and maintain a healthy competition that fosters growth and camaraderie.

PM Modi adresses Exam Warriors



11:23, 29 January, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring address to students during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, emphasizing the importance of facing examinations with confidence and resilience.

PM Modi witnesses performances by students at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

11:15, 29 January, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delightedly witnessed captivating performances by students during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event. The engaging session took place at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As part of the seventh edition, students showcased their talents, adding a dynamic and spirited element to the interaction.



PM Modi Reaches the venue to address students on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

11:09, 29 January, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue with an air of anticipation to address students during the 7th Edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha.’ The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, marks a significant occasion where the Prime Minister shares insights and advice on handling exam stress and academic challenges.