First Match of BJP vs INDIA: AAP's Raghav Chadha Declares Chandigarh Mayor Election a Game Changer

After the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their alliance for the upcoming Chandigarh Mayor elections on January 18, AAP MP Raghav Chadha declared it as the “first match of BJP vs INDIA.” Addressing a press conference, Chadha expressed confidence that this election would reshape the political landscape and set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“This election will change the picture and direction of the politics of this country. We believe that this will lay the foundation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA Alliance, as a coalition, is going to face the BJP in the election battlefield for the first time. This will be the first match of BJP vs INDIA,” said Raghav Chadha.

He emphasized that the India Alliance, comprising the AAP and Congress, would fight the election with full strength, aiming for a historic and decisive victory. Chadha asserted that the alliance’s success would extend beyond Chandigarh, reaching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Comparing the election to a cricket match, Chadha drew parallels to the people’s support for Team India. “They will make INDIA (bloc) win in this mayor’s election also, and after this election, the scorecard will be India-1 and BJP-0,” he stated.

Chadha highlighted the significance of the mayoral election, considering it a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections and other upcoming polls. He expressed confidence that the election results would reflect people’s aspirations for change and their desire to break free from what he described as a “dictatorial and useless BJP government.”

Regarding seat-sharing details within the alliance, Chadha refrained from providing specific information, stating, “It is not appropriate to do regular commentary on seat sharing today. As soon as any important decision is taken, its information will be known.”

Chadha also mentioned the recent meeting between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, describing it as crucial. He noted that the resolve to come together and contest elections became stronger during the meeting.

This collaboration between AAP and Congress in Chandigarh marks a significant development as the two parties engage in negotiations for seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab.