Acharya Satyendra Das Expresses Concerns Over Premature Revelation of Ram Lalla's Image Before Consecration Ceremony

The chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, has strongly criticized the premature release of the first image of the new Ram Lalla idol ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. Speaking on the matter, Acharya Satyendra Das emphasized, “The revealed image with open eyes is not correct; the eyes will not open before the pran pratishtha. An investigation should be conducted to determine who leaked the image.”

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is now contemplating taking action against the individuals responsible for the leaked photo, suspecting that officials engaged in the temple’s construction may be involved. The trust is gearing up to identify and take legal measures against those responsible for making the photo of Ram Lalla viral on social media.

The leaked image, showing the black stone idol adorned with a garland of roses, has sparked concerns among the trust members. The 51-inch idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. However, the consecration ceremony, known as “pran-pratishtha,” is set to take place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12.20 pm and conclude at 1 pm, after which Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue. The Ram temple is anticipated to open to the public on January 23, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing Ayodhya dispute.

As the controversy unfolds, the nation eagerly awaits the consecration ceremony, while the trust ensures that necessary measures are taken to maintain the sanctity and secrecy of the proceedings leading up to the historic event.