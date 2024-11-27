Adani War Rages In Sansad: Opposition Demands JPC, BJP Fires Back

A fierce political battle erupted in Parliament as the opposition and ruling BJP clashed over allegations surrounding the Adani bribery case, forcing both houses to adjourn amid chaos. With demands for accountability and accusations of political shielding. It has reignited tensions on India’s economic and political frontiers.

The Adani bribery controversy shook Parliament today, triggering heated exchanges and forcing both houses to adjourn amidst the uproar.

Adani not linked to corruption charges

The dispute emerged after the Adani Group clarified that Gautam Adani had not been charged with corruption in the U.S. indictment. Despite this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of shielding Adani and demanding his immediate arrest.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi emphasized that Adani had not been linked to corruption charges, countering the opposition’s claims. The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter by opposition leaders created chaos in the House, disrupting proceedings and escalating the political tension between Congress and the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi renews call for arrest of Adani

Addressing the media in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for Adani’s arrest. “Do you think Adani will accept the charges? Obviously, he will deny them. But he has been indicted in the U.S. for bribing state officials with thousands of crores. He should be in jail. The government is protecting him,” Gandhi asserted.

The remarks were in reference to a New York court indictment accusing the India’s richest person and his nephew of allegedly promising ₹2,029 crore in bribes to Indian state officials for solar power contracts between 2020 and 2024. However, the Adani Group, backed by statements from Mukul Rohatgi, clarified that Adani had not been named in key charges related to bribery or obstruction of justice.

Congress intensifies allegations againts Adani

Gandhi demanded the immediate removal of Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), accusing her of protecting Adani. “Adani must be arrested, and Madhabi Buch should be removed as SEBI chief. There should also be a probe against her,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Adani Group’s defense, describing it as an effort by the “Modani ecosystem” to manage the fallout. “This laughable attempt cannot dilute the seriousness of the charges levelled by U.S. agencies,” Ramesh said. He further urged Indian investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and SEBI to take action.

“This is a moment of reckoning for our institutions and those leading them. History will neither forgive nor forget this moment,” Ramesh warned.

BJP pushes back: Calls Congress allegations a ‘Soros script’

Responding to the Congress’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan accused the opposition of enacting a narrative inspired by U.S. investor George Soros, who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi.

“This isn’t a Congress attack but a Soros script designed to defeat India economically,” Vadakkan said, adding that the U.S. case had external motives. He challenged the Congress to file an FIR, asserting that any investigation would expose the baselessness of their claims and reveal a “Soros connection.”

Mahesh Jethmalani weighes in

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also weighed in, expressing skepticism about the timing of the U.S. indictment, which coincided with the start of Parliament’s winter session. “The timing of this indictment is suspicious. It fuels unnecessary political noise,” he said.

Jethmalani dismissed the opposition’s demand for a JPC probe, stating that it was unwarranted in the absence of solid evidence. “The U.S. court itself mentions no bribes were handed over but only a conspiracy and intent. The Congress’s clamor for a probe is ill-conceived and politically motivated,” he said.

The Adani bribery case has become a flashpoint in Indian politics, with the opposition uniting against the ruling BJP over alleged crony capitalism. Congress leaders, backed by demands for institutional accountability, have intensified their attacks on the government.

Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained its defense, accusing the opposition of using the controversy for political gain while pointing out inconsistencies in the U.S. indictment.

Read More: ‘Adani And His Nephew Not Named In Either Count’: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi Address Allegations Against Adani Group in U.S. Indictment