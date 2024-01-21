AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to closure of OPD for tomorrow

The national capital’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has rescinded its plan to close the Outpatient Department (OPD) on January 22, the day of Ram Temple at Ayodhya’s Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

In anticipation of India’s celebration of Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the AIIMS had earlier scheduled a half-day closure of its offices and institutions.

The OPD would stay open for all patients with prior appointments, according to the updated circular from the top medical institute, and all essential clinical care services would continue to run.

“In continuation with circular no. NO.F.13-1/2006-Genl dated 20.-01.2024 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointments in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care,” the directive said.

“Every essential clinical care service will continue to run. It further stated, “All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of Departments, Units, and Branch Officers are requested to notify all staff members working under them of this.”

As for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Day, the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar has declared a half-day holiday.

Government offices in Delhi will also be closed for thirty minutes on Monday because to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

at light of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on January 22, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the half-day closure of all Delhi Government offices, urban local bodies, autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards, according to the LG office.

According to CM office officials, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written the Lt Governor a proposal for a half-day stoppage.

The governments of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have similarly declared a half-day on January 22 (until 2:30 p.m.) for official agencies.\

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to do the “Pran Pratishtha” tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., with a group of priests led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit conducting the ceremonies.

The gala event will be attended by a number of dignitaries.