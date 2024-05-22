AIIMS to Check Physical Condition of 25-week Pregnant Woman Trying to Seek Abortion

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court instructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to establish a medical board to assess the physical condition of a woman and her 25-week-old foetus, as she seeks an abortion due to financial constraints.

Court Orders Medical Board and Report Submission

A vacation bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma directed the medical board to submit its report by May 27.

Plea of the Woman

The court’s decision came in response to a plea from the woman, who revealed that she discovered her pregnancy on May 17. Her counsel highlighted her financial struggles, noting that she traveled from Dubai and is currently residing in a hotel.

Request for Abortion Due to Financial Hardship

The woman’s counsel emphasized her financial limitations and urged the bench to grant permission for the termination of her pregnancy.

Next Steps

The bench agreed to list the matter for further discussion on the upcoming Monday.

Legal Background

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, terminating a foetus beyond 24 weeks is permitted only in cases of significant foetal abnormality diagnosed by a medical board or if there is a genuine belief that it is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.

