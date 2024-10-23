Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Drone Show Sets 5 Guinness Records At Amaravati Summit 2024

In an awe-inspiring display of technology and creativity, thousands of drones illuminated the skies over Andhra Pradesh, crafting mesmerizing formations that included the national flag, Lord Buddha, an airplane, and even a drone itself. (Read more below)

Andhra Pradesh Drone Show Sets 5 Guinness Records At Amaravati Summit 2024

In an awe-inspiring display of technology and creativity, thousands of drones illuminated the skies over Andhra Pradesh, crafting mesmerizing formations that included the national flag, Lord Buddha, an airplane, and even a drone itself. This spectacular event, held at Punnami Ghat along the serene banks of the River Krishna, marked the grand inauguration of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 on Tuesday.

The skies turned into a vibrant canvas as five dedicated viewing areas welcomed thousands of eager spectators who flocked to witness this extraordinary drone show alongside an electrifying laser display. This remarkable showcase not only entertained but also secured five Guinness World Records in prestigious categories such as Largest Planet Formation, Largest Landmark Creation, Largest Plane Formation, Largest Flag Display, and Aerial Logo Display.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined the enthusiastic crowd, immersing himself in the excitement of the evening. Taking to social media, he proclaimed, “This is the dusk that marked the dawn of the drone era in Andhra Pradesh, with the future hovering right above us – and it’s looking bright!” His vision for Amaravati is nothing short of ambitious: transforming it into the drone capital of India and making Andhra Pradesh a hub for drone innovation.

During the summit, Chief Minister Naidu addressed an audience of drone manufacturers and enthusiasts, outlining a progressive vision for the drone industry in the state. He announced an initiative to allocate 300 acres of land in Orvakallu, Kurnool District, to facilitate the growth of the drone sector. “We aim to train 35,000 drone pilots and scale up indigenously developed, cost-effective drone applications,” he stated. Furthermore, he promised that within 15 days, the Government of Andhra Pradesh would unveil a new policy designed to foster a supportive environment for drones and emerging technologies, working in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Highlighting the practical applications of drone technology, Naidu recalled their successful deployment during the Vijayawada flood relief operations, emphasizing the potential of drones for societal benefit. As the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 unfolds, it’s clear that Andhra Pradesh is not just dreaming of a drone-filled future; it is actively building one.

The stunning drone formations over the Krishna River not only set world records but also symbolized a bold step into a future rich with technological advancements. With leaders like Chief Minister Naidu at the helm, the possibilities for drone innovation in Andhra Pradesh seem limitless, marking the state as a pivotal player in the global drone industry.

ALSO READ:Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For Wayanad By-Poll, Eyes Electoral Debut

Filed under

amaravati andhra pradesh drone capital of India drone industry drone innovation drone pilots Drone show Drone Summit 2024 Drone Technology Guinness World Records N. Chandrababu Naidu
Advertisement

Also Read

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares First List Of 65 Candidates; Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares First List Of 65 Candidates; Aaditya Thackeray To Contest...

Curious About Android 15’s Hidden Features? Discover The Private Space Revolution Here!

Curious About Android 15’s Hidden Features? Discover The Private Space Revolution Here!

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox