Andhra Pradesh Drone Show Sets 5 Guinness Records At Amaravati Summit 2024

In an awe-inspiring display of technology and creativity, thousands of drones illuminated the skies over Andhra Pradesh, crafting mesmerizing formations that included the national flag, Lord Buddha, an airplane, and even a drone itself. This spectacular event, held at Punnami Ghat along the serene banks of the River Krishna, marked the grand inauguration of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 on Tuesday.

The skies turned into a vibrant canvas as five dedicated viewing areas welcomed thousands of eager spectators who flocked to witness this extraordinary drone show alongside an electrifying laser display. This remarkable showcase not only entertained but also secured five Guinness World Records in prestigious categories such as Largest Planet Formation, Largest Landmark Creation, Largest Plane Formation, Largest Flag Display, and Aerial Logo Display.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined the enthusiastic crowd, immersing himself in the excitement of the evening. Taking to social media, he proclaimed, “This is the dusk that marked the dawn of the drone era in Andhra Pradesh, with the future hovering right above us – and it’s looking bright!” His vision for Amaravati is nothing short of ambitious: transforming it into the drone capital of India and making Andhra Pradesh a hub for drone innovation.

This evening, I joined my people of Amaravati to watch a brilliant drone show that made five Guinness World Records. I congratulate all the organizers and participants for their talented performances and for making this event a grand success. This is the dusk that marked the dawn… pic.twitter.com/ktef3aUgAY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2024

During the summit, Chief Minister Naidu addressed an audience of drone manufacturers and enthusiasts, outlining a progressive vision for the drone industry in the state. He announced an initiative to allocate 300 acres of land in Orvakallu, Kurnool District, to facilitate the growth of the drone sector. “We aim to train 35,000 drone pilots and scale up indigenously developed, cost-effective drone applications,” he stated. Furthermore, he promised that within 15 days, the Government of Andhra Pradesh would unveil a new policy designed to foster a supportive environment for drones and emerging technologies, working in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Highlighting the practical applications of drone technology, Naidu recalled their successful deployment during the Vijayawada flood relief operations, emphasizing the potential of drones for societal benefit. As the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 unfolds, it’s clear that Andhra Pradesh is not just dreaming of a drone-filled future; it is actively building one.

The stunning drone formations over the Krishna River not only set world records but also symbolized a bold step into a future rich with technological advancements. With leaders like Chief Minister Naidu at the helm, the possibilities for drone innovation in Andhra Pradesh seem limitless, marking the state as a pivotal player in the global drone industry.

