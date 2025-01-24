Ariana Grande Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Anti-Trans Executive Order, Here’s What She Said

Ariana Grande has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community; she took her platform to protest the order, offering support and solidarity to affected people.

Pop icon Ariana Grande, who has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, has come out in strong condemnation of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, which recognizes only two sexes—male and female—under federal law. The controversial move, signed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has triggered widespread outrage, especially within the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The order requires all federal agencies and their employees to apply laws based on a binary view of sex as “biologically distinct.” It ignores the presence of transgender and nonbinary individuals, effectively denying them critical protections under federal law. The mandate applies to matters such as health care, education, and federal prisons, undoing decades of advancements in transgender rights.

This has only been worsened by the fact that the order comes on a day of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s honor. Many have claimed that the administration is taking a regressive, discriminatory stance by making this move.

Ariana Grande says, ‘Tough Day for Community’

Ariana Grande has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community; she took her platform to protest the order, offering support and solidarity to affected people. Instagram was the medium through which she expressed her opinion, sharing Advocates for Trans Equality’s statement as she proclaimed herself a “Wicked” fan.

“Today is a really tough day for our community,” Grande wrote. “The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity. No matter what comes, we will protect each other. We’ve fought even harder battles before—and won. We’ll do it again.”

Grande’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights is deeply personal. In a heartfelt 2018 letter published in Billboard, she shared how her brother Frankie’s journey as a gay man influenced her perspective. “I idolized him,” she wrote. “Sexuality and gender were never topics my family and I were afraid to discuss. There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes.”

The pop star has been a consistent voice for inclusivity, from headlining Pride events to raising funds for LGBTQ+ organizations. Her actions have made her a prominent voice in the fight for equality, inspiring fans and followers to join her in advocating for change.

The Episcopal Bishop of Washington, Mariann Edgar Budde, called on President Trump to be compassionate toward undocumented immigrants and other marginalized groups, such as gay, lesbian, and transgender children, on Monday.

During Trump’s first prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, Bishop Budde prayed, “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in families across the political spectrum—Democratic, Republican, and Independent—some of whom are living in fear for their lives,” she added. The order quickly faced criticism from activists and religious leaders, as public figures from diverse backgrounds expressed their concern.

The executive order may represent a moment of regression, but as Grande aptly put it, “We’ve fought even harder battles before—and won.” The resilience of the community, combined with the support of allies, ensures that the pursuit of equality continues, undeterred by temporary obstacles.

As the United States seems to take steps towards more conservative policies, Thailand, for example, has seen progress by taking measures such as equal marriage laws. This has led to much debate about the global landscape of LGBTQ+ rights.

