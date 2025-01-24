iPhone With TikTok Costs Rs 43 Crore, Why Are Users Unable To Download TikTok In US?

Following a dramatic turn of events in the U.S. where TikTok was banned and subsequently revived under President Donald Trump, a new frenzy has emerged among users desperate to access the short-video app.

With TikTok once again prohibited from being downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, users have found themselves in a peculiar situation, fueling a growing demand for smartphones with the app pre-installed.

I deleted TikTok and now I can’t get it back! I will pay someone $5,000 for an iPhone 16 Pro Max with TikTok still installed. DM me. — Terrell from Sales (@Terrell_2_Cold) January 20, 2025

The Resurgence of TikTok and Its Impact

In a surprising twist, despite the app’s reinstatement, it remains inaccessible to new users through official channels like Google Play and the Apple App Store. This has prompted some iPhone users to get creative. According to a report in The New York Post, an iPhone 15 Pro, 128 GB model with TikTok still installed was listed for an astonishing $5 million (approximately Rs 43 crore) on eBay. The ad boldly read, “Screen protector is only damage, phone perfect and has TikTok,” making it clear that the inclusion of TikTok on the phone justified its extraordinary price.

Will Users Pay This Amount For TikTok?

Meanwhile, social media platforms are filled with posts from users pleading for a way to buy smartphones that already have TikTok. One post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “I deleted TikTok and now I can’t get it back! I will pay someone $5,000 for an iPhone 16 Pro Max with TikTok still installed. DM me.” This message reflects the frustration many users feel after deleting the app under the assumption that it wouldn’t return, only to see TikTok become available once again—leaving them scrambling to restore access.

This is INSANE! eBay is full of phones with TikTok already downloaded on it selling for thousands!! pic.twitter.com/juxXtINQ9z — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) January 22, 2025

Why Can’t Users Download TikTok from Official Sources?

The situation has left many Android and iPhone users confused and disappointed. When attempting to download or update TikTok on Google Play, Android users are met with a notification that reads, “Downloads for this app are paused due to current US legal requirements.” iPhone users receive a similar message saying, “TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you’re in.”

A prompt directs users to a support page where it is explained that both Apple and Google are abiding by legal restrictions in the United States. “Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates,” the message states, highlighting the legal complexities surrounding the app’s availability.

The Ongoing Legal Stand-off and President Trump’s Extension

While TikTok was initially banned, President Trump’s extension of the deadline has given the company more time to find a potential buyer for its U.S. assets. The app is owned by ByteDance, and analysts report that both Google and Apple are awaiting additional protections before they can resume allowing downloads of the app in the U.S.

President Trump’s statement regarding the extension indicates that the U.S. government is seeking to allow more time to negotiate the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. Several potential buyers have come forward, with some reports suggesting that even tech magnate Elon Musk could be interested in acquiring the app’s U.S. operations.

