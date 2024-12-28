Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state will soon implement the long-dormant Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state will soon implement the long-dormant Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. This move, aimed at preserving the indigenous faith and culture of the region, was disclosed during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in Itanagar on Friday.

The Freedom of Religion Act, enacted 46 years ago under the leadership of Arunachal Pradesh’s first chief minister, P.K. Thungon, was designed to curb forced religious conversions or those made through fraudulent means. Violators of the Act face penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of up to ₹10,000. Despite its significance, the Act has remained dormant for decades, lacking the necessary rules for its enforcement.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Legal Push for Implementation

The reactivation of the Act comes in the wake of a directive issued by the Gauhati High Court on September 30. Responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Naharlagun resident Tambo Tamim, the court instructed the state government to finalize the rules under the Act within six months. Following this legal mandate, the state has commenced drafting the necessary rules to ensure its implementation.

Highlighting the importance of the Act, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed confidence that its enforcement would strengthen efforts to safeguard the region’s unique cultural and religious heritage. “Soon, we will have a properly structured Freedom of Religion Act in place, and this development will play a significant role in preserving Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture,” he stated.

Khandu emphasized that faith and culture are intrinsically linked, describing them as “two sides of the same coin” that must move together. He underscored the urgency of preserving the distinct traditions of the state, citing examples of indigenous tribes and cultures disappearing globally.

Arunachal Pradesh Government’s Initiatives for Cultural Preservation

The Arunachal Pradesh government has been proactive in promoting its indigenous heritage. In 2017, it established the Department of Indigenous Affairs to support the preservation and promotion of local cultures, languages, and institutions. This department collaborates with IFCSAP and various community-based organizations (CBOs) to achieve its objectives.

During the event, Khandu lauded IFCSAP and local volunteers for their unwavering dedication to cultural preservation. He acknowledged their pivotal role in safeguarding the rich traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Community Involvement and Responsibility

Khandu also stressed that the preservation of Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture is a collective responsibility. While the government provides institutional support, he called upon the state’s 26 major tribes to actively contribute to these efforts. “Protecting our indigenous culture and faith is not just the government’s duty. It’s a shared responsibility that requires the active participation of all communities,” he asserted.