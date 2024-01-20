Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha: India's Largest Floating LED Screen Lights Up Saryu Ghat

With only a few days left until the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, preparations are in full swing. To enhance the experience for devotees, India’s largest light-emitting diodes (LED) floating screen has been set up at Saryu Ghat in the temple town. The screen, crafted by a Gujarat-based company, boasts a remarkable length of 69 feet and a height of 16 feet, making it an expansive 1100 square feet. This monumental floating LED screen is specifically designed to broadcast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony live on January 22.

Akshay Anand, the Managing Director of the floating LED screen, expressed pride in the creation, highlighting its significance for the historic event. The live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha program will be showcased directly from Saryu Ghat, offering an immersive experience for the audience.

Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened in Ayodhya in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, expected to draw nearly 8,000 VIP guests. The Uttar Pradesh police force has arrived in the temple town, deploying personnel for patrolling across land, water, and air. Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, outlined the security arrangements, including boat patrols on the Saryu River and aerial surveillance through drones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officiate the rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit overseeing the main rituals. The ceremony has garnered attention, with invitations extended to various celebrities and notable personalities. The stage is set for this momentous occasion in Ayodhya. Briefing and debriefing sessions are being conducted daily with officers.