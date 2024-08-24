Biden Announces $125 Million Military Aid Package to Ukraine Ahead of Independence Day

Washington, D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed America’s unwavering support for Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, announcing a new $125 million military aid package just before Ukraine’s Independence Day on Saturday. The aid package, which includes critical air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles, and ammunition, underscores the U.S. commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Key Highlights: