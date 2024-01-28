Bihar political crisis LIVE: CM Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan to submit resignation to Governor

According to a source, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his resignation to the Governor and form a new government with the backing of the BJP by this evening, putting an end to the uncertainty that has been hanging over Bihar politics for the past few days. In a significant setback to the I.N.D.I., there were rumors that Nitish would leave the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which he had joined less than 18 months prior. A group that is struggling to maintain the unity of the Opposition.

At ten in the morning, Nitish Kumar hosted a gathering of JD(U) lawmakers at his Patna home. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has requested time to meet with the governor in the first part of today. “Offices, including the Governor’s secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities”, the source added.

Notably, since the Mahagathbandhan rift became publicly known a few days ago, the Bihar chief minister has remained mute about his next course of action. Lalu Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, and a number of other leaders attended the RJD’s important meeting on Saturday in Patna. The meeting’s objectives included assessing the state’s current state of affairs and outlining a future course of action.

The political advisor and spokesperson for Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, declared yesterday in the nation’s capital that the I.N.D.I.A bloc was about to break up. Additionally, he claimed that Nitish Kumar, who had united all “anti-Congress” parties on a single platform at the June Opposition meeting in Patna last year, had been repeatedly insulted by the Congress leadership. “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is about to break apart. “In Punjab, West Bengal, and Bihar, the alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over,” he declared.