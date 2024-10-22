Chris Wood Stars In Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner refused to blame goalkeeper Dean Henderson after his second-half mistake handed Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory. Henderson failed to stop Chris Wood’s shot, which slipped under his arm, extending Palace’s difficult start to the season.

The game was finely poised when Wood took a chance from 20 yards after Trevoh Chalobah’s weak headed clearance from Àlex Moreno’s long ball. Henderson was slow to react, allowing Wood’s shot to slide past him. This error came just six days after Henderson returned to England’s starting lineup for their Nations League win against Finland.

Glasner Stands by His Keeper

“He tried to apologise, but I didn’t allow it,” Glasner stated. “It’s not about blaming anyone. He’s made so many important saves for us this season and last season. It happens—this is sports, and we’re all human. He doesn’t need to apologise. What’s important is how we handle the mistake. We have tough games ahead, especially against Tottenham, and we will need Dean. He will help us for sure.”

Chris Wood’s Decisive Goal and Remarkable Form

Wood’s goal marked his fifth of the season, putting him in elite company. Only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer have scored more than the 16 Premier League goals Wood has tallied since Nuno Espírito Santo took over at Nottingham Forest last Christmas. The New Zealand forward, who will turn 33 soon, is a key part of Forest’s resurgence under Nuno. His strike in this match made him only the third player to score 20 Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest, joining Bryan Roy and Stan Collymore in this exclusive club.

Wood had already missed three clear chances in the first half but made no mistake with his fourth opportunity. His celebrations included the traditional “thumb in mouth” gesture, revealing he’s expecting another child.

Nuno’s Praise for Wood’s Leadership

“We are delighted with him, and not just for his goals,” said Nuno. “[It’s] all his actions in the game, how he leads the team and the impact he has in the dressing room. He is a very experienced player for the young lads to learn from.”

Despite serving a suspension, Nuno watched the match from the stands, which also housed Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse, both suspended, as well as team owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is serving a five-match stadium ban. The sense of injustice among Forest supporters spurred the team to a high-energy start.

Palace Struggles to Capitalize on Early Chances

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, remained mired in the relegation zone after their joint-worst start to a Premier League season. Despite creating chances early in the game, they were unable to capitalize. Eberechi Eze, playing in an advanced role, nearly opened the scoring with a curling effort that drifted just wide. Later, Eddie Nketiah came close after exploiting gaps in Forest’s defense, striking the outside of the post.

Tense Second Half as Palace Push for Equalizer

Forest maintained the better share of possession, but Palace continued to threaten. Just after halftime, Eze forced Matz Sels into a brilliant fingertip save, with the ball grazing the crossbar. At the other end, Ryan Yates headed against the woodwork, while Moreno made a crucial block to deny Will Hughes after excellent work from Nketiah.

Wood Seals Victory as Forest Eye Top-Five Spot

Wood’s persistence finally paid off when he netted the decisive goal in the second half. Forest held on for a vital win, and another victory at Leicester could see them rise to fifth place in the Premier League standings. These are exciting times for Nottingham Forest, who now sit comfortably in eighth place thanks to Wood’s contributions.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s troubles deepen as they continue to search for form, still languishing in the relegation zone after another frustrating result.