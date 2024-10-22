Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Neymar Returns Against Al Ain After 366 Days

The 32-year-old forward, who had been sidelined for nearly a year due to injury, entered the match as a substitute in the 77th minute, replacing the injured Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Brazilian football star Neymar made a highly anticipated return to the pitch during Al-Hilal’s gripping 5-4 victory over UAE’s Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League on Monday. The 32-year-old forward, who had been sidelined for nearly a year due to injury, entered the match as a substitute in the 77th minute, replacing the injured Nasser Al-Dawsari. At the time of his introduction, Al-Hilal held a 5-3 lead thanks to a remarkable performance, including a hat-trick by Salem Al-Dawsari and additional goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Renan Lodi.

Neymar’s presence was immediately felt on the field. He nearly scored after a swift counter-attack late in the match, signaling his readiness to make an impact after his long layoff. However, Al-Ain responded in stoppage time with a penalty goal from Soufiane Rahimi, who completed his own hat-trick, making the score 5-4 and setting up a tense finale. Al-Hilal had to endure a prolonged period of additional time as Al-Ain pushed aggressively for an equalizer, but the Saudi club held firm to secure the hard-fought win.

Al-Hilal’s Dominance and Neymar’s Long-Awaited Comeback

The victory solidified Al-Hilal’s position at the top of the AFC Champions League west Asian standings, with three wins from three matches. Additionally, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions lead the domestic league with 21 points, underscoring their dominance both regionally and domestically. Neymar’s return adds further strength to a team already brimming with talent.

Neymar’s return to action was emotional, as it marked the end of a challenging recovery period from a serious cruciate knee ligament injury suffered during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. The injury had required surgery in November and kept him off the field for almost a year. Reflecting on his comeback, Neymar said, “I feel good, it’s so hard. I always have a good team. But I’m so happy. I’m back.”

Neymar had only featured in five matches for Al-Hilal since joining the club from Paris St. Germain in August 2023 for a reported €90 million transfer fee. His time with Al-Hilal had been marred by muscle injuries, limiting his appearances before the major knee injury sidelined him. Now, fully recovered, Neymar will be hoping to make a lasting contribution to Al-Hilal’s campaigns in both the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Pro League as the season progresses.

Neymar Eyes Future Success

With Neymar back in the squad, Al-Hilal will look to continue their winning momentum and challenge for titles on multiple fronts. His return brings excitement not just for Al-Hilal fans but for football enthusiasts around the world, as Neymar remains one of the most talented and charismatic players in the sport. Al-Hilal’s hopes for both regional and international success have been bolstered by the return of their star forward, whose presence could prove decisive in the coming months.

