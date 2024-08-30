Crocodile Crisis in Vadodara: Monsoon Floods Bring Reptiles Into the City Amid Incessant Rainfall

Floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, have led to an influx of crocodiles in urban areas, with many being spotted on roofs, roads, and even in colleges.

As Gujarat faces massive floods due to continuous heavy rainfall, the city of Vadodara is grappling with an additional and unusual challenge—an influx of crocodiles. The flooding of the Viswamitri River, which is home to approximately 300 crocodiles, has resulted in these reptiles being swept into the city, causing alarm among residents.

A crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Gujarat’s #Vadodara as the state continues to reel from floods after extremely heavy rainfall.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/YiQar38EXE

— Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) August 29, 2024

Every monsoon, Vadodara contends with this unique problem, but this year’s situation has been particularly severe. Crocodiles have been sighted on rooftops, roads, and even within educational institutions. Videos circulating on social media have captured these unsettling encounters, with one particularly shocking clip showing a crocodile perched on the roof of a flooded house.

Local authorities are working tirelessly to manage the situation. Over the past five days, the forest department has rescued 10 crocodiles from various parts of the city. “Two have been released, and 8 are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases,” Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput told ANI. He added that a 14-foot crocodile was rescued from a house near Kamnath Mahadev temple, another near Ratri Bazar, and an 11-foot crocodile from the Zoology Department of MS University.

The ongoing rescue efforts highlight the challenges of urban wildlife management during natural disasters. As the water levels eventually recede, officials plan to return the rescued crocodiles to their natural habitat. However, until then, Vadodara’s residents remain on high alert, navigating both floodwaters and the unexpected presence of these ancient predators.

The recurring issue underscores the need for better flood management and wildlife protection measures in areas like Vadodara, where human and animal territories overlap significantly during monsoon season.