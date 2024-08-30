Friday, August 30, 2024

Crocodile Crisis in Vadodara: Monsoon Floods Bring Reptiles Into the City Amid Incessant Rainfall

Floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, have led to an influx of crocodiles in urban areas, with many being spotted on roofs, roads, and even in colleges.

Crocodile Crisis in Vadodara: Monsoon Floods Bring Reptiles Into the City Amid Incessant Rainfall

As Gujarat faces massive floods due to continuous heavy rainfall, the city of Vadodara is grappling with an additional and unusual challenge—an influx of crocodiles. The flooding of the Viswamitri River, which is home to approximately 300 crocodiles, has resulted in these reptiles being swept into the city, causing alarm among residents.

A crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Gujarat’s #Vadodara as the state continues to reel from floods after extremely heavy rainfall.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/YiQar38EXE

— Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) August 29, 2024

Every monsoon, Vadodara contends with this unique problem, but this year’s situation has been particularly severe. Crocodiles have been sighted on rooftops, roads, and even within educational institutions. Videos circulating on social media have captured these unsettling encounters, with one particularly shocking clip showing a crocodile perched on the roof of a flooded house.

Local authorities are working tirelessly to manage the situation. Over the past five days, the forest department has rescued 10 crocodiles from various parts of the city. “Two have been released, and 8 are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases,” Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput told ANI. He added that a 14-foot crocodile was rescued from a house near Kamnath Mahadev temple, another near Ratri Bazar, and an 11-foot crocodile from the Zoology Department of MS University.

The ongoing rescue efforts highlight the challenges of urban wildlife management during natural disasters. As the water levels eventually recede, officials plan to return the rescued crocodiles to their natural habitat. However, until then, Vadodara’s residents remain on high alert, navigating both floodwaters and the unexpected presence of these ancient predators.

The recurring issue underscores the need for better flood management and wildlife protection measures in areas like Vadodara, where human and animal territories overlap significantly during monsoon season.

Tags:

crocodile rescue crocodile sightings Gujarat crocodiles Gujarat rainfall monsoon woes urban wildlife Vadodara floods Vadodara news Viswamitri River wildlife in cities
addBlock

Recent Post

Vicky Kaushal To Light Up IIFA Awards 2024 With Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar In Abu Dhabi

Vicky Kaushal To Light Up IIFA Awards 2024 With Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar...

India’s Maritime Revolution: Vadhavan Port Set To Propel Nation To Global Shipping Hub By 2030

India’s Maritime Revolution: Vadhavan Port Set To Propel Nation To Global Shipping Hub By 2030

Japan’s Solitary Deaths: Nearly 40,000 People Died Home Alone This Year

Japan’s Solitary Deaths: Nearly 40,000 People Died Home Alone This Year

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of Spying as Champai Soren Joins BJP

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of Spying as Champai Soren...

Indian Economy Grows 6.7% In April-June Quarter, Below RBI’s 7.1% Forecast

Indian Economy Grows 6.7% In April-June Quarter, Below RBI’s 7.1% Forecast

Omar Abdullah Reveals Pre-Poll Alliance Details with Congress Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Omar Abdullah Reveals Pre-Poll Alliance Details with Congress Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Rajkummar Rao Shares Poster Of His New Film Ahead Of Birthday

Rajkummar Rao Shares Poster Of His New Film Ahead Of Birthday

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox