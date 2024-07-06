Delhi Court Directs Removal of Post Alleging Centipede in Amul Ice Cream

A lady who uses social media has been ordered by the Delhi High Court to remove a post from X that said there was a centipede in Amul ice cream. Additionally, it prevented the woman and others from sharing similar content on social media.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Delhi High Court stated.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited took legal action against the poster and requested that the post on X be taken down. The defendants’ non-appearance was noted in an ex-parte order issued by the top court.

Within three days of the date this order was passed, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of the social media post that they had placed on defendant Deepa Devi’s X account, @Deepadi11.

Until further directions are issued, the High Court has barred Deepa Devi and the other defendants from sharing any content that is the same as or similar to the aforementioned post on the X or any other social media platform, such as Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

“The defendant nos. 1 and 2 are further restrained from publishing or causing to publish any content with regard to the plaintiff or plaintiff’s product with respect to the incidents referred to in the plaint, anywhere on the internet or in print or electronic media until further orders,” Manmeet Pritam Singh, the Judge.

The plaintiff federation’s senior counsel, Sunil Dalal, claimed that the plaintiff had implemented a number of strict quality control measures at every turn, from the procurement of raw milk from farmers to the production of ice cream at the plaintiff’s cutting-edge, ISO-certified facilities, to the loading of completed goods into specially made temperature-controlled refrigerated vans.

Additionally, it was argued that the strict quality controls guarantee that no physical, microbial, or chemical contamination of any kind enters the product and that every product complies with the guidelines set forth by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

He went on to say that meticulous inspection is done at every turn, from the time the calves are milked to the packaging and loading process, and meticulous quality control is performed. Consequently, it is utterly inconceivable that an AMUL ice cream tub packed at the factory could include any foreign material, much less an insect.

The defendants refused to turn over the relevant Amul ice cream tub so that it could be tested to support their claims, despite a representative meeting with them, according to the High Court.

It was declared that the plaintiff was prepared to look into the situation in order to determine whether defendants 1 and 2’s assertions were true. Nevertheless, they declined to provide the plaintiff’s authorities with access to the aforementioned ice cream container.

Defendants Nos. 1 and 2 were issued summonses, but they did not show up in court.

The bench stated that it is a matter of record that the plaintiff’s attorney gave the defendants with an advance copy of the suit record in June 2024 before it was first listed on June 28; yet, no one showed up on either June 28 or July 1.

The matter has been listed for hearing on July 22.

Show Full Article