Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: 170 Flights Affected, 20 trains Delayed due to Fog

The national capital woke up to challenging weather conditions as dense fog enveloped the city, impacting visibility and leading to widespread delays and cancellations in flight and train services on Wednesday morning.

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were severely affected, with approximately 120 flights experiencing delays, including both domestic and international departures and arrivals. An additional 53 flights were officially canceled due to the persistent fog and other operational challenges.

According to data from the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System (FIDS), among the 120 affected flights, there were 21 international departures, 23 international arrivals, 33 domestic departures, and 43 domestic arrivals. The cancellations included 21 domestic arrivals, 16 domestic departures, 13 international departures, and 3 international arrivals, as recorded until 8 am on Wednesday.

The impact of the weather extended to the railways as well, with around 20 passenger trains to Delhi experiencing delays. Northern Railways reported significant delays, with trains like Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express and Hyderabad-New Delhi running behind schedule by approximately 6-6.30 hours.