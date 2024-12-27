Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
we-woman

‘Dirty Politics Must End’: Annamalai Slams DMK, Announces Whipping Protest

BJP chief K. Annamalai vows barefoot protest against DMK government over mishandling of the Anna University case. He accuses police of leaking victim details, pledges a 48-day fast, and calls for public action against the ruling party.

BJP president K. Annamalai announced on Thursday his decision to refrain from wearing footwear until the DMK government is removed from power. This statement comes in the wake of the Anna University sexual harassment case, where Annamalai criticized the Tamil Nadu police for mishandling the case and leaking sensitive details about the victim.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai revealed plans to whip himself six times in front of his house on Friday as a symbolic protest. He accused the police and the DMK government of leaking the FIR, which disclosed the victim’s name, phone number, and other personal details, violating her privacy.

“Why was the FIR leaked to the public? This is a blatant violation of the victim’s rights and portrays her in a negative light. The police and DMK should be ashamed,” Annamalai said. He also questioned the use of the Nirbhaya fund and the lack of CCTV cameras on the Anna University campus, pointing out lapses in safety measures for women.

Annamalai further hit back at Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy, who alleged that peace in the state was disrupted following Annamalai’s return from London. The BJP leader dismissed these claims, asserting that he is determined to end what he termed “dirty politics” in Tamil Nadu.

Frustrated by the state government’s approach to protests, Annamalai declared an end to public demonstrations. He noted that BJP cadres would now protest in front of their houses, as gatherings were met with arrests. “From tomorrow, I will whip myself at 10 am and won’t wear footwear until the DMK government falls. However, I won’t ask BJP cadres to do the same,” he clarified.

Annamalai also announced plans to observe a 48-day fast and visit the six Arupadai Veedu, the sacred abodes of Lord Muruga, in February. “I will present my grievances to Lord Muruga about the situation in Tamil Nadu,” he said, expressing deep frustration over the state’s condition.

The BJP leader emphasized the need for the middle class to take a stand against what he described as the “evil force” of the DMK. He also called for the immediate dismissal of the Chennai City Police Commissioner or, at the very least, the Deputy Commissioner, holding them accountable for their handling of the Anna University case.

“Why should we maintain respectful and healthy political debate when there is no safety for women in Tamil Nadu?” Annamalai questioned, vowing to intensify his efforts against the ruling party.

ALSO READ: Anna University Sexual Assault: Food Vendor Accused Of Threatening To Leak ‘Video’, Reveals FIR

Filed under

Anna University sexual harassment case BJP protests in Tamil Nadu K Annamalai barefoot protest police FIR leak controversy

