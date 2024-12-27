Anna University Sexual Assault: Food Vendor Accused Of Threatening To Leak ‘Video’, Reveals FIR

An Anna University student in Chennai endured a 40-minute assault by a street vendor on December 23, sparking massive protests. The incident has led to political clashes between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and opposition parties. Investigations continue amid public outrage.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in Chennai on December 25, 2024, against the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University engineering student. The incident, which took place outside the university, has ignited widespread outrage and sparked political clashes in Tamil Nadu.

Details of the incident emerged from the First Information Report (FIR), which described the 40 harrowing minutes faced by the survivor on December 23. The alleged perpetrator, a street vendor selling biryani near the campus, approached the girl and her male friend at around 7:45 PM.

According to the FIR, the offender threatened to “leak” a video of the student and her friend and to send it to her father. He further demanded three options, and when the student remained silent, he resorted to sexual assault. The survivor also reported that the offender snatched her mobile phone to save her father’s number on his device.

Police Investigations Under Scrutiny

Chennai City Police Commissioner A Arun revealed that the accused has a history of 20 petty crime cases, six of which have resulted in convictions. However, no prior sexual assault allegations have been filed against him. Police are also investigating the possibility of another individual’s involvement, as the survivor reported that the offender received a call during the incident.

The survivor is currently receiving counseling and has spoken with both the investigators and Anna University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC-POSH). Meanwhile, the police faced criticism for uploading the FIR online, a move that has drawn ire from various quarters.

Political Fallout Intensifies

The assault has led to a fierce political showdown between Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK party and the opposition AIADMK and BJP. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared photographs of the accused with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, alleging a political connection.

However, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy dismissed the allegations, stating, “A picture alone cannot be used to make wild allegations.”

The AIADMK has called for statewide protests on Friday, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain law and order. Hundreds of BJP and AIADMK members, including former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, were detained during demonstrations near the Anna University campus.

Public Outrage Grows

As the incident unfolds, public anger continues to mount over the alleged mishandling of the case and the broader issue of women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. Protesters and political leaders alike have called for swift justice for the survivor and stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

