Donald Trump At Madison Square Garden: At What Time Does The Rally Start?

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Sunday, which is expected to draw substantial numbers of supporters as well as protesters to the vicinity. NJ Transit has advised customers to anticipate large crowds around Penn Station from 10 a.m. until around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know about the rally at MSG:
Opening of MSG Doors:
Doors for Trump’s campaign rally open at noon.
Trump’s Speech Timing:
While the precise time Trump will speak remains unclear, the rally program is expected to start around 5 p.m., according to the campaign.
Tickets for the Event:
Tickets are mandatory and were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per person.
Expected Police Presence:
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials provided details on expected security around Madison Square Garden due to the anticipated turnout of both supporters and protesters. Adams noted that New Yorkers should expect a visible police presence, alongside additional measures that may not be immediately visible.
The NYPD, preparing for any demonstrations, emphasized that while peaceful protest will be protected, any violence or unlawful activity will not be tolerated, according to interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon.
Street Closures Around MSG for the Rally
The following streets will be closed near MSG:
33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue
31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue
7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street
List of Rally Speakers
The list of speakers scheduled to appear includes:
Sen. JD Vance
Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Rep. Byron Donalds
Tulsi Gabbard
Rudy Giuliani
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Lara Trump
Eric Trump
Donald Trump Jr.
Elon Musk
Dan Scavino
Stephen Miller
Dana White
Tucker Carlson
Brooke Rollins
Steve Witkoff
Howard Lutnick
Grant Cardone
Sergio Gor
Michael Harris Jr.
Tiffany Justice
Lee Greenwood
Christopher Macchio
Mary Millben
Sid Rosenberg
Kill Tony
Scott Lobaido
David Rem