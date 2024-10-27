Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Kamala A. Harris, a 32-year-old landscaper and single mother of three from New Hampshire, expressed her uncertainty about her voting choice in the upcoming election.

Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Kamala A. Harris, a 32-year-old landscaper and single mother of three from New Hampshire, expressed her uncertainty about her voting choice in the upcoming election. In a recent interview, she shared her reservations regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, stating, “I heard that she slept her way into office. I don’t really know enough about her. I only know rumors.”

Humorous Mix-Ups Due to a Shared Name

Interestingly, there are over two dozen individuals named Kamala Harris in the U.S., leading to amusing situations for Kamala A. She recounted receiving political donations intended for others through her PayPal account, admitting, “I keep it,” though she added she would return any money if asked.

Grappling with Misinformation and Political Views

As she prepares for the election, Kamala A. struggles to sift through misinformation. She is also critical of Donald Trump, highlighting abortion as a key issue. “I am not a fan of Trump. His followers are too aggressive and mean and angry,” she remarked, criticizing his attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood.

Reflecting on Her Political Identity

With the election approaching, Kamala A. continues to weigh her options while grappling with her political identity and public perception.

ALSO READ: WHEN I’M PRESIDENT’: Trump Pledges to Make McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines ‘Work Great Again’

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris us presidential elections
